How anti-abortion laws complicate medical degrees

We have a big medical mess that will cost women their lives and physicians their competency. That realization is what stopped me in my tracks as I listened to Dr. Toni M. Ganzel, Dean of the University of Louisville School of Medicine speak to the Kentucky Interim Joint Committee on Judiciary last week.

Kentucky is a "trigger law" state, meaning it outlawed abortion when the U.S. Supreme Court issued its ruling on Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization. The Kentucky committee is concerned that the University of Louisville has been funding a staff member to perform abortions with public money.

Ganzel stressed to the committee that The University of Louisville does not perform abortions at the U of L Hospital or any U of L medical facility. She clarified that no university funds are spent on abortions. The university complies with all of the laws, both state and federal.

However, and this is where it gets messy, as an accredited medical school, U of L provides training, or access to training, in abortion procedures as part of their OB-GYN residency program.

Every medical program in the country does this. For U of L, the training is conducted at a nonuniversity facility but is required of all OB-GYN residents in the program.

Since 2016, the university has had a departmental support agreement with EMW Women's surgical center, one of the only two abortion clinics in the state of Kentucky. Both clinics are in Louisville.

Knowing how to perform an abortion is required by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education. If U of L did not provide this training, their medical students would have to leave the state to receive it, requiring additional time and expense.

Surgeons need these skills to care for their patients.