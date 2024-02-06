I cannot keep up with the horror and my aching heart helps no one. Offerings of "thoughts and prayers" make me want to gouge my own eyes out. Gun violence in America is the definition of insanity. Guns matter more. Let's just be honest. How you interpret the Second Amendment is literally the hill Americans are willing to die on.

We are burying children.

How does the scene in Texas this week not absolutely gut you in a way that prompts some sort of action? Or the 10 people killed in Buffalo, New York? At the very least it should send you running to the voting booth to vote for candidates who value existing children over unwanted pregnancies. But the Kentucky primary took place just days after the Buffalo mass shooting and had a mere 19% turnout. So, when it comes down to putting a vote behind those thoughts and prayers ... meh. But don't forget to binge watch "The Handmaid's Tale" or "This Is Us." Because priorities.

The abortion of an embryo or fetus gets more attention from pro-gun legislators than children being gunned down in a classroom at 10 years old.

We ask everything of our educators. Literally everything. We ask them to teach, to nurture, to feed and protect our babies. All while not being properly supported or compensated. Teachers literally give all ... even their lives.

This Memorial Day, we need to remember not only the fallen soldiers who fought in organized wars and gave their lives for the freedoms of this country, but also the children and teachers whose lives have ended in the horrific scenes of a classroom war zone so that you are free to purchase a semi-automatic weapon.

I'm not talking about hunting rifles.

No, I'm not talking about your over-and-under shotgun for duck hunting.