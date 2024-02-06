Foster kindness, identify solutions and spread joy in 2022

On New Year's Eve, when I was a kid, at the stroke of midnight we would run outside and bang pots and pans with a wooden spoon to ring in the new year. Those were the modest homemade noisemakers of our small Kentucky town. As a teen, I would dream of being among the crowd in New York City when the ball dropped. I declared that's where I'd be for the year 2000. I wasn't. I was 25 years old and pregnant with my daughter. I slept right through it. Staying up until midnight had lost its novelty.

I may not celebrate at the stroke of midnight any longer, and I do not make any resolutions, but I do set intentions. I like to reflect on the year that's passed, determine what went well and what didn't and decide what to work on for 2022. This year, kindness is what overwhelmingly comes to mind. I want to foster kindness. It's no longer enough to just focus on my own actions. I want to explore how I can intentionally help kindness grow. I'm not perfect and of course I have my snarky moments, but I've also worked to become more aware of those moments and dig in to determine where that reaction comes from and hopefully adjust my attitude for better future reactions. One of the perks of being a columnist and working as an opinion editor is the email I get. I receive direct responses to what I've written as well as letters to the editor about issues of the day and op-eds from the community at large. I say this is a perk because I do not exist in an echo chamber or some sort of political vacuum. Because of this, I read kindness from all sides and perspectives. I also see meanness from all sides. It's difficult to maintain an us-versus-them attitude when I have the opportunity to witness a melting pot of humanity right here in my inbox.