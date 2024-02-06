Falling into the season of substance

"In the grand scheme of things, you're only pretty for a second. So, you'd better back it up with something." That's what I told my daughters when they were teens in attempts to keep their vanity in check.

I'm currently living in that transitional stage — going from beauty to what I've backed it up with. I'm 47 years old. Vanity is a tough fight and physical beauty, in the way that our youth-valued society defines it, is an easy distraction. Adolescents forget they should be learning who they are, discovering their passions and honing their emotional intellect.

The conviction to age gracefully and actually watching age tug at me are two different things. As a mother, I must confront these feelings and know where I stand if I truly want to be a living example for my children. That's not an easy feat when vanity creeps in through advertisements from every crack and corner. Makeup to conceal, pushups to strengthen and pushup bras to keep it all in its proper place: those are our culture's expectations.

I don't believe it has to be all or nothing. I wear makeup when I want to. Just because I encourage my kids to focus on their character doesn't mean I forbid them to enjoy their beauty. All points on the spectrum are worth celebrating. My girls enjoy a day in heels and the persona that makeup can enhance. My son also likes to wear his hair a certain way. But I don't want it to be their source of self-worth.

The commitment to being a good human is much more important than the color coordination of one's wardrobe and the smoochability of cherry blast lip balm. The constant judgment surrounding a superficial value system relies on desperate attempts to cling to an ideal that cannot be sustained.