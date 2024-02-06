Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:

Sept. 14

The Washington Post on the effects of legalized gambling

The new National Football League season will see plenty of records set on the field — and it’s expected to hit new heights off the field, too: specifically, the American Gaming Association projects that legal wagers on games will reach $35 billion, a 30 percent increase over last season. Most of that betting will involve online betting apps. In part, the growth reflects the fact that three new states — Maine, North Carolina and Vermont — have legalized legal sports betting, raising the total to 38 states and the District. And partly the projected growth reflects new incentives sportsbooks are offering gamblers: in-app live-streaming of games, platform upgrades to allow faster in-play betting, digital wallets and the ability to make multiple bets simultaneously. X is awash with sites offering tips and techniques for increasing the odds.

Legal sports gambling — unleashed by a 2018 Supreme Court decision — brought a new revenue stream to state governments (albeit not as lucrative a stream as some hoped) and, no doubt, mitigated some problems associated with illegal gambling. And, in many cases, participants in legal betting have enjoyed doing so without major issues. Yet for many others, the explosion of legal betting has also brought a host of negative side effects, financial and psychological, as we’ve noted before. So far, though, concerns about those problems have been based to a large extent on anecdotal evidence, such as reports of increased calls to gambling addiction hotlines.

Now comes more systematic research to quantify these troubling impacts. Researchers from UCLA and the University of Southern California published a paper this summer in which they examined credit scores, credit card balances, loan delinquency rates and other detailed financial data for roughly 7 million Americans. Using this information, they were able to contrast the experience of individuals in various states before and after they adopted legal sports gambling.

The findings provide cause for concern: The average credit score in states that legalized sports betting decreased by 0.3 percent — and by one percent, three times the average, in states that allow online sports betting. These might seem like small shifts, but they represent averages for entire state populations. This implies that a relatively small group of intensive users — “problem gamblers” — are suffering major damage to their credit scores, dragging down the overall average. Financial institutions in those states responded to the reduced creditworthiness of their consumers by lowering available credit limits, they found. The results were larger for young men from lower-income counties in those states. Meanwhile, states that legalized sports betting saw significant increases in bankruptcy filing rates and debt collections. Debt consolidation loans went up 8 percent by dollar value, and auto loan delinquencies increased 9 percent.

“Together, these results indicate that the ease of access to sports gambling is harming consumer financial health by increasing their level of debt,” the study’s authors wrote. “While many states may have opted for legalization with the hope of increasing tax revenue, the negative effect we document can partially offset tax revenue benefits as more consumers’ financial health deteriorates.”

In short, legal sports gambling is creating a pathway to financial distress for vulnerable individuals. States that legalized sports betting were often instructed by their legislatures to set aside some funding from the tax receipts to deal with problem gambling and addiction. But reporting and research show a huge disparity between how much states tax the betting industry.

In many states, gambling treatment centers are woefully underfunded even as the betting industry brings in billions of dollars. Montana stands out as one state that provides no taxpayer money for gambling addiction. The Montana Council on Problem Gambling is funded through donations, including from the gambling industry.

The federal government imposes a separate 0.25 percent excise tax on sports wagers, the proceeds of which go to the general Treasury. There might be some benefit from proposed legislation to dedicate some of it to support state gambling treatment programs and research into problem gambling and its effects. But it’s an after-the-fact fix to gambling-related harms as opposed to what’s really needed: prevention. That, in turn, would require reforms such as mandatory checks on bettors’ financial wherewithal and (consistent with the First Amendment) regulations on near-ubiquitous advertising, like those adopted in peer nations.

Legal sports gamblers have had their fun for half a decade now — and some have paid a high price. Congress should draw on that experience, and the new data, to design guardrails.

ONLINE: https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2024/09/14/nfl-sports-gambling-addiction-sportsbooks-credit-scores/

Sept. 13

The Wall Street Journal on subprime student loan debt

It’s a dirty job, but someone has to tell you about the federal government’s budget tricks. The latest is exposed in a new Congressional Budget Office report that shows how the 2010 Democratic takeover of student debt has created a new and vast entitlement.

CBO examined a sample of federal student loans that entered repayment between July 2009 and June 2013 to measure the extent borrowers were making progress on repaying their debt before the three-and-a-half years of pandemic forbearance. Short conclusion: They weren’t.

During the first six years after borrowers were supposed to begin making payments, CBO estimates that loans were in repayment status for only 45% of the time—about 32 months. Borrowers weren’t making payments for most of that time because they were either in default, forbearance or deferment.

It gets worse. CBO says “borrowers made payments greater than $10 in only 38 percent of the months” in which a payment was due. That means that even most borrowers who were making payments were doing so inconsistently and often in token amounts.

One reason is that the Democrats’ 2010 income-based repayment plans capped payments at 10% of discretionary income—i.e., income exceeding 150% of the poverty line—and canceled debt after 10 to 20 years. As a result, many borrowers had negligible required payments. But then their loan balances ballooned as they accrued interest.

After six years in repayment, the typical borrower owed 8% more than his beginning balance. A quarter of borrowers owed 30% or more debt. More than 75% of those in income-driven repayment plans had rising balances. Borrowers in such plans made payments of more than $10 a month in only about a third of the months.

Democrats say the student debt “crisis” is caused by for-profit colleges. But CBO shows that many students at nonprofit and public colleges are failing to repay their loans. After six years, the typical borrower who attended a nonprofit or four-year public college had paid down only 1% or 2% of his starting balance.

Unlike private lenders, the government has no incentive to ensure borrowers are making payments. The political imperative is to conceal the taxpayer losses on student loans by reducing defaults while effectively turning the program into a new entitlement.

This is what President Biden’s SAVE debt-forgiveness plan does. It eliminates payments for millions of borrowers while reducing them for most others to negligible amounts. Uncle Sam simply waives away unpaid interest. Wouldn’t it be nice if your credit card company did the same?

This accounting trick prevents the government’s $1.6 trillion in student debt from ballooning as borrowers fail to pay down their loans. Mr. Biden’s SAVE plan is estimated to cost $475 billion over a decade, which is on top of hundreds of billions that were already set to be written off.

To sum up: Democrats conned taxpayers by claiming their student loan takeover would save the government money. Now they’re trying to obfuscate the cost of their entitlement by expanding it. And they wonder why Americans don’t trust government?

ONLINE: https://www.wsj.com/opinion/student-loans-repayment-congressional-budget-office-report-4e1a2390?mod=editorials_more_article_pos11

Sept. 12

The Guardian on Israel/Gaza and the mounting instability in the Middle East

It is approaching a year since the Hamas atrocities of 7 October, in which 1,200 people were killed, and the beginning of the Israeli retaliation. Health authorities in Hamas-controlled Gaza say that 41,118 people have now been killed, with 95,125 injured; a quarter of those are believed to have suffered life-changing injuries.

The pace of killing may have slowed, but the deaths and suffering are no less horrifying. On Wednesday, six UN aid workers were among at least 18 people killed by an Israeli strike on a school in Nuseirat, central Gaza, where displaced people were sheltering. The day before, at least 19 people were killed by an Israeli attack in a supposed “safe zone” in Khan Younis to which people had been urged to flee by the Israeli military. On both occasions, Israel claimed it was targeting Hamas command and control centres. The strikes came less than a fortnight after six Israeli hostages were found dead, reportedly shot in the head by their captors as Israeli forces approached.

A US-backed deal for a ceasefire and the release of hostages has been on the negotiating table since late May. But what was evident 11 months ago is still more obvious now: there is no exit in sight without a clear strategy, and with a prime minister prolonging the war from his own political considerations. This is the verdict on Benjamin Netanyahu not only from political opponents, but from his own citizens, the former head of their internal security service, and the president of their staunchest ally.

“What’s happening in Gaza is totally unacceptable,” the UN secretary general, António Guterres, wrote following the attack on the Unrwa school. “These dramatic violations of international humanitarian law need to stop now.” Not only is Mr Netanyahu failing to heed Mr Guterres’s words; he is ignoring him entirely. Mr Guterres told Reuters that the Israeli prime minister has not taken his calls since 7 October. Joe Biden may express his frustration, most recently calling the Israel Defense Force’s fatal shooting of the American-Turkish dual national Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi at a West Bank protest against settlements “totally unacceptable”, but does little more. He has yet to call for an independent inquiry into the killing.

Meanwhile the deaths in Gaza mount. Relief groups say that the flow of aid remains so wholly inadequate that 1 million people, around half the population, will not have adequate food this month – even as loaded trucks sit waiting at checkpoints. Traumatised survivors, many of them injured as well as bereaved, are struggling for basic supplies. With 90% of the strip now covered by evacuation directives, many have been displaced multiple times, and no longer have homes to which they could return.