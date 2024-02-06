In a display of community spirit and determination, the Jackson Street Hockey team has successfully raised the necessary funds to build a concrete rink in Jackson. This initiative, supported by community donations, led by players' families, has garnered the approval of the city's mayor and Board of Aldermen. The project, which has been a labor of love is now set to become a reality.
The Jackson mayor and aldermen are scheduled to approve the $74,100 street hockey rink, which will serve as a venue for local students to engage in games and tournaments. The concrete rink will be built east of the city’s skate park.
The journey to this point has been driven by the passion and initiative of the Jackson Street Hockey team. These young boys and girls have not only demonstrated their love for the sport but have also shown a commitment to enhancing their community. Their efforts have fostered friendships, leaving a lasting legacy that extends beyond the rink. The new facility will provide a dedicated space for the team to continue their activities while also allowing for pick-up games.
Southeast Missourian writer Bob Miller spoke with several of the players recently for a story in the newspaper's Thankful People series. The passion and determination of these players (and their families) is an inspiration. They worked tirelessly toward a goal—not just to enhance their own experience, but to create a lasting impact for future players.
