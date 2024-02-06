In a display of community spirit and determination, the Jackson Street Hockey team has successfully raised the necessary funds to build a concrete rink in Jackson. This initiative, supported by community donations, led by players' families, has garnered the approval of the city's mayor and Board of Aldermen. The project, which has been a labor of love is now set to become a reality.

The Jackson mayor and aldermen are scheduled to approve the $74,100 street hockey rink, which will serve as a venue for local students to engage in games and tournaments. The concrete rink will be built east of the city’s skate park.