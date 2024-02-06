All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionDecember 1, 2024

Our Opinion: Community collaboration brings Jackson's street hockey dream to life

Jackson's street hockey dream becomes reality as community raises funds for a new rink. Supported by local donations and city approval, the project highlights youth passion and community collaboration.

The Editorial Board
Members of Jackson Street Hockey, from left, Logan Maevers, Gavin Moyar, Jonathan Rosenquist and Brock Compton at the Jackson Middle School parking lot where they play hockey on Sundays. The organization raised money to fund a new hockey rink in Jackson City Park.
Members of Jackson Street Hockey, from left, Logan Maevers, Gavin Moyar, Jonathan Rosenquist and Brock Compton at the Jackson Middle School parking lot where they play hockey on Sundays. The organization raised money to fund a new hockey rink in Jackson City Park.Bob Miller ~ bmiller@semissourian.com

In a display of community spirit and determination, the Jackson Street Hockey team has successfully raised the necessary funds to build a concrete rink in Jackson. This initiative, supported by community donations, led by players' families, has garnered the approval of the city's mayor and Board of Aldermen. The project, which has been a labor of love is now set to become a reality.

The Jackson mayor and aldermen are scheduled to approve the $74,100 street hockey rink, which will serve as a venue for local students to engage in games and tournaments. The concrete rink will be built east of the city’s skate park.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The journey to this point has been driven by the passion and initiative of the Jackson Street Hockey team. These young boys and girls have not only demonstrated their love for the sport but have also shown a commitment to enhancing their community. Their efforts have fostered friendships, leaving a lasting legacy that extends beyond the rink. The new facility will provide a dedicated space for the team to continue their activities while also allowing for pick-up games.

Southeast Missourian writer Bob Miller spoke with several of the players recently for a story in the newspaper's Thankful People series. The passion and determination of these players (and their families) is an inspiration. They worked tirelessly toward a goal—not just to enhance their own experience, but to create a lasting impact for future players.

Story Tags
Editorial
newsletter
Advertisement
Related
newsletterDec. 1
Trump taps Kash Patel for FBI director, an ally who would ai...
newsletterDec. 1
Heavy snow and numbing temperatures keep parts of the US in ...
OpinionNov. 30
Lowry: Mass deportation is an appropriate response to mass i...
OpinionNov. 30
Parker: To get rid of woke, understand how it got started

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Prayer 11-30-24
OpinionNov. 30
Prayer 11-30-24
Losing trust in leaders
OpinionNov. 30
Losing trust in leaders
Goldberg: What if most Americans aren't bitterly divided?
OpinionNov. 29
Goldberg: What if most Americans aren't bitterly divided?
Prayer 11-29-24
OpinionNov. 29
Prayer 11-29-24
Our Opinion: Holiday events add to the season's excitement
OpinionNov. 28
Our Opinion: Holiday events add to the season's excitement
Speak Out: Debate on tariffs, political loyalty, and economic impacts
OpinionNov. 28
Speak Out: Debate on tariffs, political loyalty, and economic impacts
Flowers: Wandering in the wilderness for four years not appealing
OpinionNov. 27
Flowers: Wandering in the wilderness for four years not appealing
Prayer 11-27-24
OpinionNov. 27
Prayer 11-27-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy