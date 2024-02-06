When the St. Louis Blues won the Stanley Cup on June 12, 2019, they did more than just end the third-longest championship drought in NHL history.

They also inspired Jackson teenager Brock Compton to pick up a stick and get into hockey.

At first, Compton and his friend Jonathan Rosenquist simply played on the street by themselves with their own sticks, pucks and nets. The coronavirus pandemic limited their ability to play with other people.

In 2022, however, they began thinking bigger and worked with a few friends to create their own street hockey program. Thus Jackson Street Hockey was born.

"It's something to do. It's something fun and you make new friends even if you aren't playing," Rosenquist said.

Most of the Jackson Street Hockey crew are high school students, so one of their goals is to help grow the game among residents and younger students so the club can live on after they graduate. To help raise awareness, they manage social media accounts and sell stickers and jerseys. Christopher Borro

The street hockey team has amassed around 40 regular players and numerous friends and relatives who come out to cheer them on. Rosenquist's father even designed a logo that players wear on red-and-black custom jerseys.

"We had a sponsorship to get a bunch of new sticks; our community is great with donating and stuff. We sold jerseys (and) stickers, so we do stuff to sustain us and help spread it," Rosenquist said.

The kids advertise in other ways as well. They post flyers and write their social media accounts on school whiteboards. Members promote the team among their families and friends.

A "hockey council" — Compton, Rosenquist and their friends Marcus Cutsinger, Ava Proffer and Zane Zahner — manage social media, sell merchandise and have the privilege of wearing the captain's "C" on their jerseys.

They do all this through a group chat instead of meeting in person.

The hockey council also determines the dates and locations of games. These are usually on Sunday, and often at any available blacktop or even the streets in front of players' houses.

Rules of the game

Sunshine Koehler first heard about the club in April 2022 when a large group of her friends decided to check it out.

"I showed up, I didn't play, it was really windy and we were all just having a good time. Eventually we all started doing it on a weekly basis and I kept coming out," Koehler said.

Since she has a job, she can't attend every game day, but she still plays whenever she is able. Club members described her as one of the hardest-hitting people on the team.

"They're my best friends and I want to support them any way I can," she said.

The club provides what support it can, including sticks, pucks and nets. Players bring their jerseys from home, as well as skates and helmets. It is not a requirement to use roller blades but if a player chooses to do so they have to wear extra protective gear.