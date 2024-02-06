“Election security” has become a buzzphrase in American culture. Elected officials, those wanting to be elected officials and others with partisan (or financial) interests talk — a lot — about free and fair elections and shine a bright, hot light on those tasked with overseeing them.

Here in Cape Girardeau County, as well as throughout Southeast Missouri, voters need not worry about the sanctity of their ballot.

Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers is our local elections supervisor, and she and her crew set a high bar regarding elections operations. As voting approaches, they ensure absentee ballots are available and staff is ready. On election day, voting is a breeze, thanks to well-staffed and convenient voting locations. After voting ends, tallying and certifying the results comes quickly and accurately.

Done and done.

Don’t just take our word for it. Her peers agree.

The Missouri Association of County Clerks and Election Authorities presented the 2024 Rosemary Plitt Award to Summers at the group’s annual conference earlier this month. The award is given for outstanding contributions and dedication to the electoral process for the voters of Missouri.