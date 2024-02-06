Be the helper you need to see in the world

The holiday season is identified as one of gratitude, joy and generosity. But all of that cheer can be hard to stomach when coping with compounding grief and stress, and this pandemic has left no stone unturned.

I think of the famous Fred Rogers quote. It's been made into a meme and gets shared far and wide every time something bad happens. He first said it on his children's show. "When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, 'Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.'"

Perhaps when the world is scary and in need of comfort, instead of looking for help we consider offering help. Go all in with purpose and intent. Answer the call for help with a resounding, generous and genuine "yes!" Studies show that acts of kindness boost oxytocin, not just for the one who gives, but also for the one who receives and even for bystanders who witness the kindness. Oxytocin is our body's happiness hormone. Kindness is how we produce it and share happiness with everyone.

Writers always have their mentors. Mine is my good friend Chuck Keller who started out as my high school English teacher. He's a columnist in his retirement. Chuck is who I go to when I need a second set of eyes on my work. Chuck is also a cancer survivor. He's beat cancer five times now. Incredibly.

A couple of years ago when things were especially dire for him, I was one of the people who would drive him to the hospital for treatment. While he saw the doctor, I sat in the cafeteria and wrote.

Many times, I would ask him for input about what I was working on.