SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — Jon Rahm loves the big stage, the big crowd, the big moment. The Olympics provide one extra opportunity in a year marked by his departure to Saudi-funded LIV Golf, and the Spaniard arrived at the Paris Games with a shot of much-needed confidence.

Rahm held on to win the LIV Golf event in England on Sunday, extending his streak to eight consecutive years of winning somewhere around the world since his first full year as a pro.

“It was important for many reasons,” he said Tuesday. “But having done it, when you put yourself in position the next time ... I’ve been there, done it recently. So you have that nice memory of it being done, so it’s always a bit of an extra bonus.”

Trouble is, not many noticed.

LIV Golf United Kingdom was said to be a sellout and had one of its larger galleries of the year. But the breakaway league still doesn't have a network television deal and coverage has been minimal compared with the PGA Tour. Rahm was one of the bigger stories because it had been since April 2023 since his last win at the Masters.

Now it's a matter of extending those winning feelings to another short field — 60 players at the Olympics compared with 54 players at LIV — with a far stronger cast of characters.

He tied for seventh in the British Open two weeks ago, a bright moment in what otherwise was a dark year in the majors for Rahm. He narrowly made the cut at the Masters. He missed the cut in the PGA Championship. He had a foot infection knock him out of the U.S. Open.

And then he showed some life at Royal Troon before ending 15 months without a win.

The Olympics would get his attention because a positive COVID-19 test the day before he was set to leave for Japan knocked him out of the Tokyo Games in 2021.

There's also that small matter of the big stage.

After this week, Rahm will have to wait 249 days until he tees it up against all the best players in April at Augusta National. For those who didn't qualify for the Olympics, like Bryson DeChambeau, the wait was even longer.