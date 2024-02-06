All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
olympicsDecember 11, 2024

87-year-old swim legend Dawn Fraser is recovering after a fall and hip replacement surgery

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Former swimming great and four-time Olympic gold medalist Dawn Fraser was recovering in a hospital on the Sunshine Coast north of Brisbane after she fell and sustained a broken hip and four broken ribs.

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2014, file photo, Australian Olympic swimming great Dawn Fraser smiles during an interview in Tokyo.(AP Photo/Haruka Nuga, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2014, file photo, Australian Olympic swimming great Dawn Fraser smiles during an interview in Tokyo.(AP Photo/Haruka Nuga, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Former swimming great and four-time Olympic gold medalist Dawn Fraser was recovering in a hospital on the Sunshine Coast north of Brisbane after she fell and sustained a broken hip and four broken ribs.

The 87-year-old Fraser is convalescing after the “scary” incident last week that initially prompted fears she had suffered internal bleeding.

Fraser, who had been recovering from recent eye surgery, tripped on the edge of the newly renovated driveway and landed hard on the ground. She was taken to hospital after the ordeal, where it was determined that repairing the damage to her hip was too dangerous, so she underwent full hip replacement surgery.

Her daughter, Dawn-Lorraine Fraser, told media on Wednesday that Fraser was doing “so much better” but was “not out of the woods yet."

“She is typical mom. She is up walking and as you know she was told to slow down, because she was walking too far and too fast,” Dawn-Lorraine said. “She has had a new hip, she has broken four ribs and she has a gash in her left arm.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“It’s been scary … I thought we were going to lose her and I was told by the doctor that we were probably going to have to face that, and I couldn’t face that. Because even though she’s my mom I’ve always thought of her as being invincible.”

Fraser is recognized as one of Australia’s greatest athletes, having won eight Olympic medals, including four gold in the 100-meter freestyle across three Olympic Games between 1956 and 1964.

In 1956 she was the face of the Melbourne Games, winning the first of her golds in the 100 freestyle and 400-meter freestyle relay. She also broke 27 world records during her career and was named Australian of the Year in 1964.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Advertisement
Related
olympicsDec. 8
Weather affects World Cup bobsled, luge races in Austria and...
olympicsDec. 7
Friedrich wins 80th World Cup bobsled gold, Humphries return...
olympicsDec. 6
SafeSport Center changes targeted in new bill aimed at sex a...
olympicsDec. 6
Kaillie Humphries, now a mom, set to return to World Cup bob...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Olympics leader Bach talks up working with President-elect Trump toward 2028 Los Angeles Games
olympicsDec. 5
Olympics leader Bach talks up working with President-elect Trump toward 2028 Los Angeles Games
IOC official open to back-to-back World Cup in Saudi Arabia and Salt Lake Olympics in early 2034
olympicsDec. 3
IOC official open to back-to-back World Cup in Saudi Arabia and Salt Lake Olympics in early 2034
Olympic flame for 2026 Milan-Cortina Games will go on 63-day journey across Italy
olympicsNov. 26
Olympic flame for 2026 Milan-Cortina Games will go on 63-day journey across Italy
14-time Olympic medalist Emma McKeon retires from swimming
olympicsNov. 25
14-time Olympic medalist Emma McKeon retires from swimming
Noodles and wine are the secret ingredients for a strange new twist in China's doping saga
olympicsNov. 22
Noodles and wine are the secret ingredients for a strange new twist in China's doping saga
Controversial Cortina sliding track for 2026 Olympics taking shape as deadline approaches
olympicsNov. 19
Controversial Cortina sliding track for 2026 Olympics taking shape as deadline approaches
US track wants to shorten Olympic trials and put them at LA Coliseum
olympicsNov. 15
US track wants to shorten Olympic trials and put them at LA Coliseum
Los Angeles is on the clock for 2028 Olympics with focus turning to delivery and planning next year
olympicsNov. 15
Los Angeles is on the clock for 2028 Olympics with focus turning to delivery and planning next year
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy