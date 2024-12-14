OBERHOF, Germany (AP) — Chevonne Forgan and Sophie Kirkby of the U.S. won a bronze medal in a World Cup women's doubles luge race Saturday, their second podium finish in three races this season.

The Austrian team of Selina Egle and Lara Kipp won the race, with the German team of Jessica Degenhardt and Cheyenne Rosenthal finishing second for the third consecutive race.

Forgan and Kirkby were third, benefitting from the German sled of Dajana Eitberger and Magdalena Matschina skidding and losing time in the final meters of their second run.

“We’re so happy to get back on the podium,” Forgan said. “I’m really happy to have two good runs today.”

Forgan and Kirkby — who are third in the women's doubles World Cup standings through three races — finished sixth and seventh in two World Cup races at the historic Oberhof track last season.

“I thought the conditions were way better than last year,” Kirkby said. “It was great turnout and lovely weather here in Oberhof for a World Cup.”

USA Luge had a top-five in the women's singles race Saturday, with Ashley Farquharson grabbing the fifth spot for her best finish of the season. Austria’s Madeleine Egle won the race, with teammate Lisa Schulte second and Germany’s Julia Taubitz third.

Emily Sweeney of the U.S. did not compete Saturday after feeling some neck discomfort. Sweeney has dealt with similar issues from time to time since breaking her neck in a crash at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

In the men’s doubles race, Germany took gold and silver with Hannes Orlamuender and Paul Gubitz winning and Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt grabbing second. Thomas Steu and Wolfgang Kindl of Austria won bronze.

Marcus Mueller and Ansel Haugsjaa were the top U.S. men's sled, finishing ninth in the doubles race.

Kellogg-Ike sled sidelined

The U.S. men's doubles team of Dana Kellogg and Frank Ike did not compete this weekend and won't be together on a sled again for the foreseeable future.