All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
olympicsDecember 14, 2024

Forgan and Kirkby win another World Cup luge doubles medal for the US, placing 3rd in Oberhof

OBERHOF, Germany (AP) — Chevonne Forgan and Sophie Kirkby of the U.S. won a bronze medal in a World Cup women's doubles luge race Saturday, their second podium finish in three races this season.

AP News, Associated Press
Winners Selina Egle, center left, and Lara Michaela Kipp, center right, from Austria, second placed Jessica Degenhardt, left, and Cheyenne Rosenthal, second left, from Germany, and Chevonne Chelsea Forgan and Sophia Kirkby, right, from the USA celebrate on the podium after the women's doubles at the Oberhof Luge World Cup in Oberhof, Germany, Saturday Dec. 14, 2024. (Martin Schutt/dpa via AP)
Winners Selina Egle, center left, and Lara Michaela Kipp, center right, from Austria, second placed Jessica Degenhardt, left, and Cheyenne Rosenthal, second left, from Germany, and Chevonne Chelsea Forgan and Sophia Kirkby, right, from the USA celebrate on the podium after the women's doubles at the Oberhof Luge World Cup in Oberhof, Germany, Saturday Dec. 14, 2024. (Martin Schutt/dpa via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chevonne Chelsea Forgan and Sophia Kirkby from the USA at the finish line in the women's doubles at the Oberhof Luge World Cup in Oberhof, Germany, Saturday Dec. 14, 2024. (Martin Schutt/dpa via AP)
Chevonne Chelsea Forgan and Sophia Kirkby from the USA at the finish line in the women's doubles at the Oberhof Luge World Cup in Oberhof, Germany, Saturday Dec. 14, 2024. (Martin Schutt/dpa via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chevonne Chelsea Forgan and Sophia Kirkby from the USA in action during the women's doubles at the Oberhof Luge World Cup in Oberhof, Germany, Saturday Dec. 14, 2024. (Martin Schutt/dpa via AP)
Chevonne Chelsea Forgan and Sophia Kirkby from the USA in action during the women's doubles at the Oberhof Luge World Cup in Oberhof, Germany, Saturday Dec. 14, 2024. (Martin Schutt/dpa via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

OBERHOF, Germany (AP) — Chevonne Forgan and Sophie Kirkby of the U.S. won a bronze medal in a World Cup women's doubles luge race Saturday, their second podium finish in three races this season.

The Austrian team of Selina Egle and Lara Kipp won the race, with the German team of Jessica Degenhardt and Cheyenne Rosenthal finishing second for the third consecutive race.

Forgan and Kirkby were third, benefitting from the German sled of Dajana Eitberger and Magdalena Matschina skidding and losing time in the final meters of their second run.

“We’re so happy to get back on the podium,” Forgan said. “I’m really happy to have two good runs today.”

Forgan and Kirkby — who are third in the women's doubles World Cup standings through three races — finished sixth and seventh in two World Cup races at the historic Oberhof track last season.

“I thought the conditions were way better than last year,” Kirkby said. “It was great turnout and lovely weather here in Oberhof for a World Cup.”

USA Luge had a top-five in the women's singles race Saturday, with Ashley Farquharson grabbing the fifth spot for her best finish of the season. Austria’s Madeleine Egle won the race, with teammate Lisa Schulte second and Germany’s Julia Taubitz third.

Emily Sweeney of the U.S. did not compete Saturday after feeling some neck discomfort. Sweeney has dealt with similar issues from time to time since breaking her neck in a crash at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

In the men’s doubles race, Germany took gold and silver with Hannes Orlamuender and Paul Gubitz winning and Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt grabbing second. Thomas Steu and Wolfgang Kindl of Austria won bronze.

Marcus Mueller and Ansel Haugsjaa were the top U.S. men's sled, finishing ninth in the doubles race.

Kellogg-Ike sled sidelined

The U.S. men's doubles team of Dana Kellogg and Frank Ike did not compete this weekend and won't be together on a sled again for the foreseeable future.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Kellogg will undergo surgery on Monday to repair a dislocated shoulder. He got hurt during a World Cup race in Igls, Austria, last weekend.

Bobsled

Germany took four of six available medals in bobsled World Cup races in Sigulda, Latvia, on Saturday. The Germans won gold and silver in both races.

In women’s monobob, Lisa Buckwitz held off fellow German slider Laura Nolte for the win, with Australia’s Breeana Walker grabbing third.

Kaysha Love of the U.S. led the Americans, finishing sixth.

Francesco Friedrich and Simon Wulff won again in two-man, with Johannes Lochner and Georg Fleischhauer finishing second. Austria took bronze, with the team of Markus Treichl and Sascha Stepan finishing about a second behind Friedrich’s sled.

The U.S. sled of Frank del Duca and Carsten Vissering was 11th.

Up next

Luge: World Cup men's singles and team relay at Oberhof, Germany, Sunday.

Bobsled: World Cup two-man and two-woman at Sigulda, Latvia, Sunday.

Skeleton: World Cup at Winterberg, Germany, on Jan. 3.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Advertisement
Related
olympicsDec. 13
Defending Olympic moguls champion Jakara Anthony injured and...
olympicsDec. 12
Lake Placid working with Italian officials as a backup slidi...
olympicsDec. 11
The Paris Olympics organizers say the event was far less pol...
olympicsDec. 11
87-year-old swim legend Dawn Fraser is recovering after a fa...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Weather affects World Cup bobsled, luge races in Austria and Germany
olympicsDec. 8
Weather affects World Cup bobsled, luge races in Austria and Germany
Friedrich wins 80th World Cup bobsled gold, Humphries returns, USA Luge gets pair of top-5 finishes
olympicsDec. 7
Friedrich wins 80th World Cup bobsled gold, Humphries returns, USA Luge gets pair of top-5 finishes
SafeSport Center changes targeted in new bill aimed at sex abuse in sports
olympicsDec. 6
SafeSport Center changes targeted in new bill aimed at sex abuse in sports
Kaillie Humphries, now a mom, set to return to World Cup bobsled circuit this weekend
olympicsDec. 6
Kaillie Humphries, now a mom, set to return to World Cup bobsled circuit this weekend
Olympics leader Bach talks up working with President-elect Trump toward 2028 Los Angeles Games
olympicsDec. 5
Olympics leader Bach talks up working with President-elect Trump toward 2028 Los Angeles Games
IOC official open to back-to-back World Cup in Saudi Arabia and Salt Lake Olympics in early 2034
olympicsDec. 3
IOC official open to back-to-back World Cup in Saudi Arabia and Salt Lake Olympics in early 2034
Olympic flame for 2026 Milan-Cortina Games will go on 63-day journey across Italy
olympicsNov. 26
Olympic flame for 2026 Milan-Cortina Games will go on 63-day journey across Italy
14-time Olympic medalist Emma McKeon retires from swimming
olympicsNov. 25
14-time Olympic medalist Emma McKeon retires from swimming
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy