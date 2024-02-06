All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
olympicsDecember 5, 2024

Olympics leader Bach talks up working with President-elect Trump toward 2028 Los Angeles Games

GENEVA (AP) — Olympic leaders are “very confident and relaxed” about working with the incoming Trump administration ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Games,

GRAHAM DUNBAR, Associated Press
International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach speaks at the opening of the executive board meeting of the IOC, at the Olympic House, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)
International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach speaks at the opening of the executive board meeting of the IOC, at the Olympic House, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at PPG Paints Arena, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Pittsburgh, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at PPG Paints Arena, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Pittsburgh, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - The baptistery designed by French artist and designer Guillaume Bardet is pictured as French President Emmanuel Macron visits the restored interiors of the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 in Paris. (Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool via AP, File)
FILE - The baptistery designed by French artist and designer Guillaume Bardet is pictured as French President Emmanuel Macron visits the restored interiors of the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 in Paris. (Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool via AP, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

GENEVA (AP) — Olympic leaders are “very confident and relaxed” about working with the incoming Trump administration ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Games, outgoing IOC president Thomas Bach said Thursday.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has talked up his own role helping get the games for LA in 2017, though a White House meeting during that campaign with an Olympic delegation including Bach was not a success.

Still, the two men could meet again as soon as Saturday in Paris, which hosted the 2024 Olympics that LA originally bid for.

Trump is traveling to the French capital for ceremonies this weekend to reopen Notre Dame Cathedral that was devastated by fire five years ago.

Bach also is invited to return to the Olympic host city where he has excellent relations with French President Emmanuel Macron, who formally opened the Summer Games on July 26.

President Trump should do the same duty at the LA Olympics opening ceremony on July 14, 2028 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Though the LA Olympics are privately funded and organized, federal government guarantees and funding are needed for security, as well as providing visas to ensure athletes, coaches and officials from 206 national teams, plus a refugees team, can enter the U.S. to train and compete.

Bach said Thursday responsibility for “taking early contact with the incoming team” of the Trump administration is with organizing committee officials in LA, and leaders of the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC).

“We are very confident there with regard to the steps and efforts being undertaken,” Bach said at a news conference after an executive board meeting of the International Olympic Committee. “We saw also that President-elect Trump repeatedly declared his support for the games, which we never had any doubt because he has declared this support from the very beginning.”

On Wednesday, Trump said he appointed Monica Crowley as his representative for “major U.S. hosted events,” including the LA Olympics and the 2026 World Cup in men’s soccer.

Trump will be invited as head of state by FIFA to present the trophy to the winning captain at the World Cup final. That game is on July 19, 2026 at MetLife Stadium near New York City.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Advertisement
Related
olympicsDec. 3
IOC official open to back-to-back World Cup in Saudi Arabia ...
olympicsNov. 26
Olympic flame for 2026 Milan-Cortina Games will go on 63-day...
olympicsNov. 25
14-time Olympic medalist Emma McKeon retires from swimming
olympicsNov. 22
Noodles and wine are the secret ingredients for a strange ne...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Controversial Cortina sliding track for 2026 Olympics taking shape as deadline approaches
olympicsNov. 19
Controversial Cortina sliding track for 2026 Olympics taking shape as deadline approaches
US track wants to shorten Olympic trials and put them at LA Coliseum
olympicsNov. 15
US track wants to shorten Olympic trials and put them at LA Coliseum
Los Angeles is on the clock for 2028 Olympics with focus turning to delivery and planning next year
olympicsNov. 15
Los Angeles is on the clock for 2028 Olympics with focus turning to delivery and planning next year
Canada Soccer Association says Olympics drone-spying scandal was not an isolated misstep
olympicsNov. 8
Canada Soccer Association says Olympics drone-spying scandal was not an isolated misstep
Controversial Australian Olympic breaker retires from competition
olympicsNov. 7
Controversial Australian Olympic breaker retires from competition
U.S. Nordic combined salvages program with grant from International Ski and Snowboard Federation
olympicsNov. 6
U.S. Nordic combined salvages program with grant from International Ski and Snowboard Federation
Tokyo beach volleyball gold medalist Alix Klineman will follow partner April Ross into retirement
olympicsNov. 4
Tokyo beach volleyball gold medalist Alix Klineman will follow partner April Ross into retirement
Volleyball great Karch Kiraly is moving from US women's team to coach US men at 2028 Olympics
olympicsOct. 24
Volleyball great Karch Kiraly is moving from US women's team to coach US men at 2028 Olympics
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy