ALTENBERG, Germany (AP) — U.S. bobsledder Kaillie Humphries is returning to the World Cup circuit on Saturday in what will be the three-time Olympic champion's first race since becoming a mother six months ago.

Humphries will compete in the women's monobob at Altenberg, Germany, as the World Cup schedule for bobsledders gets underway. She is the reigning Olympic champion in monobob, winning at the 2022 Beijing Games.

The 70-time World Cup medalist hasn't raced against top international competition since a World Cup event on Feb. 18, 2023. She took last season off with hopes of becoming a mother, and she and her husband — former U.S. bobsledder Travis Armbruster — welcomed their son in mid-June.

Humphries was training again weeks after giving birth, a frantic rush to get ready for this season.

“I had my suspicions,” Armbruster wrote on social media, “but now I'm quite certain she is indeed super-human.”

The two-man bobsled race in Altenberg also will be held Saturday, with women's bobsled and four-man scheduled for Sunday.

Skeleton

Belgium's Kim Meylemans won a weather-shortened women's race at Altenberg on Friday, her first World Cup victory coming in her 65th career start on tour.

Meylemans edged Susanne Kreher and Hannah Neise — both of Germany — for the gold, prevailing in a one-heat race instead of the customary two. The International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation delayed the start of racing for nearly two hours because of heavy snow and shortened the competition because of time constraints.