ALTENBERG, Germany (AP) — Francesco Friedrich of Germany got the 80th World Cup win of his career Saturday, teaming with rookie Simon Wulff to prevail in the opening two-man bobsled race of the season.

It was Friedrich's 133rd World Cup medal — including four-man results — in 188 races, and he's now won 48 of his 100 two-man races on the circuit. Wulff was in a World Cup race for the first time.

Friedrich led a German sweep of the two-man medal positions: Johannes Lochner and Georg Fleischhauer were second, while Adam Ammour and Issam Ammour took third.

In the women's monobob race later Saturday, reigning Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. returned to World Cup sliding less than six months after giving birth to her first child and finished seventh — best among the four U.S. sleds — in her first race on the circuit since February 2023.

Germany took gold and silver in monobob, with Laura Nolte winning and Lisa Buckwitz finishing second. Romania's Andreea Grecu was third.

The two-woman and four-man races in Altenberg are Sunday.