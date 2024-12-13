All sections
olympicsDecember 13, 2024

Defending Olympic moguls champion Jakara Anthony injured and returning home to Australia

SYDNEY (AP) — Beijing Olympics champion Jakara Anthony will miss the next World Cup moguls event in Georgia after she underwent surgery on a broken collarbone, her manager said Friday.

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - Jakara Anthony, of Australia, competes in the women's World Cup freestyle moguls skiing competition Jan. 26, 2024, in Waterville Valley, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
FILE - Jakara Anthony, of Australia, competes in the women's World Cup freestyle moguls skiing competition Jan. 26, 2024, in Waterville Valley, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
From left: In second place France's Perrine Laffont, in first place Australia's Jakara Anthony and in third place Canada's Maia Schwinghammer during the women's FIS Moguls Idre World Cup in Idre Friday Dec. 6, in Idre Sweden. (Nisse Schmidt/TT News Agency via AP)
From left: In second place France's Perrine Laffont, in first place Australia's Jakara Anthony and in third place Canada's Maia Schwinghammer during the women's FIS Moguls Idre World Cup in Idre Friday Dec. 6, in Idre Sweden. (Nisse Schmidt/TT News Agency via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

SYDNEY (AP) — Beijing Olympics champion Jakara Anthony will miss the next World Cup moguls event in Georgia after she underwent surgery on a broken collarbone, her manager said Friday.

The Australian skier had made a solid start to the season, finishing second in Ruka, Finland before topping the podium in Idre Fjäll, Sweden last weekend.

She suffered the collarbone injury in a training fall before the dual moguls event in Sweden, however did not miss competing after it was called off due to poor visibility.

“Jakara sustained an injury during World Cup training at Idre Fjäll that will rule her out of the upcoming event in Georgia,” Anthony’s manager Julia Brukner said. “She has had surgery on her collarbone in Oslo and will travel to Australia to commence her rehab.”

The next Winter Olympics are in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, in February 2026.

With this weekend’s World Cup round in Alpe d’Huez in France called off due to a lack of snow, Anthony was next targeting the event in Bakuriani, Georgia on Dec. 20-21.

The 26-year-old was looking to defend both the singles and dual moguls titles she won in Georgia last season.

Anthony and French skier Perrine Laffont are locked at the top of the World Cup standings on 180 points after both winning a gold and silver in the opening two events

___

AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics

