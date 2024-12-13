SYDNEY (AP) — Beijing Olympics champion Jakara Anthony will miss the next World Cup moguls event in Georgia after she underwent surgery on a broken collarbone, her manager said Friday.

The Australian skier had made a solid start to the season, finishing second in Ruka, Finland before topping the podium in Idre Fjäll, Sweden last weekend.

She suffered the collarbone injury in a training fall before the dual moguls event in Sweden, however did not miss competing after it was called off due to poor visibility.

“Jakara sustained an injury during World Cup training at Idre Fjäll that will rule her out of the upcoming event in Georgia,” Anthony’s manager Julia Brukner said. “She has had surgery on her collarbone in Oslo and will travel to Australia to commence her rehab.”

The next Winter Olympics are in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, in February 2026.