SIGULDA, Latvia (AP) — Kaysha Love is going into the World Cup bobsled holiday break on a high note.

Love and Jasmine Jones paired up to win bronze for the U.S. in a women's bobsled race Sunday, the final day of sliding on the World Cup circuits before all three tours — bobsled, skeleton and luge — take some time off for Christmas.

It was Love's sixth World Cup medal in women's bobsled, the second since she became a driver last season. She also has three medals — two gold, one silver — in World Cup monobob events.

German sleds took gold and silver in the women’s race, with Laura Nolte and Leonie Kluwig winning just ahead of Kim Kalicki and Neele Schuten.

In the two-man race, Germany again medaled twice. Johannes Lochner and Jörn Wenzel got the win, with Britain’s Brad Hall and Taylor Lawrence second. Germany’s Francesco Friedrich and Alexander Schuller were third.

Frank del Duca teamed with Charlie Volker to give the U.S. a fifth-place finish.

Luge

At Oberhof, Germany, the Austrian team dominated on Sunday.

Austria went 1-2-3-4 in the men's singles race — Jonas Mueller winning, Nico Gleirscher second, David Gleirscher third and Wolfgang Kindl fourth. The top U.S. finisher in the men’s race was Jonny Gustafson, who placed 12th.

Austria also won Sunday’s team relay, with Germany second and Italy third. The U.S. was fifth.

Bobsled standings

— Two-man (through 3 of 8 events): Francesco Friedrich, Germany, 650 points; Johannes Lochner, Germany, 645; Brad Hall, Britain, 594. Top U.S. ranking: Frank del Duca, 9th, 432 points.

— Four-man (through 1 of 8 events): Francesco Friedrich, Germany, 225 points; Johannes Lochner, Germany, 210; Markus Treichl, Austria, 210. Top U.S. ranking: Frank del Duca, 13th, 120 points.

— Two-woman (through 2 of 8 events): Laura Nolte, Germany, 450 points; Kim Kalicki, Germany, 410; Lisa Buckwitz, Germany, 402. Top U.S. ranking: Kaysha Love, 5th, 352 points.