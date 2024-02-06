All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
olympicsDecember 15, 2024

Love wins World Cup women's bobsled bronze for US, heading into holiday break on tour

SIGULDA, Latvia (AP) — Kaysha Love is going into the World Cup bobsled holiday break on a high note.

AP News, Associated Press
Winners from Austria, center, second placed from Germany, left, and third placed from Italy celebrate on the podium at the Oberhof Luge World Cup, Oberhof, Germany, Sunday Dec. 15, 2024. (Martin Schutt/dpa via AP)
Winners from Austria, center, second placed from Germany, left, and third placed from Italy celebrate on the podium at the Oberhof Luge World Cup, Oberhof, Germany, Sunday Dec. 15, 2024. (Martin Schutt/dpa via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
From left, the team relay with Lara Michaela Kipp, Selina Egle, Thomas Steu, Madeleine Egle, Jonas Muller and Wolfgang Kindl from Austria celebrate winning at the finish line after the team relay competition at the Oberhof Luge World Cup, Oberhof, Germany, Sunday Dec. 15, 2024. (Martin Schutt/dpa via AP)
From left, the team relay with Lara Michaela Kipp, Selina Egle, Thomas Steu, Madeleine Egle, Jonas Muller and Wolfgang Kindl from Austria celebrate winning at the finish line after the team relay competition at the Oberhof Luge World Cup, Oberhof, Germany, Sunday Dec. 15, 2024. (Martin Schutt/dpa via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nico Gleirscher from Austria at the finish line after the men's single-seater at the Oberhof Luge World Cup, Oberhof, Germany, Sunday Dec. 15, 2024. (Martin Schutt/dpa via AP)
Nico Gleirscher from Austria at the finish line after the men's single-seater at the Oberhof Luge World Cup, Oberhof, Germany, Sunday Dec. 15, 2024. (Martin Schutt/dpa via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

SIGULDA, Latvia (AP) — Kaysha Love is going into the World Cup bobsled holiday break on a high note.

Love and Jasmine Jones paired up to win bronze for the U.S. in a women's bobsled race Sunday, the final day of sliding on the World Cup circuits before all three tours — bobsled, skeleton and luge — take some time off for Christmas.

It was Love's sixth World Cup medal in women's bobsled, the second since she became a driver last season. She also has three medals — two gold, one silver — in World Cup monobob events.

German sleds took gold and silver in the women’s race, with Laura Nolte and Leonie Kluwig winning just ahead of Kim Kalicki and Neele Schuten.

In the two-man race, Germany again medaled twice. Johannes Lochner and Jörn Wenzel got the win, with Britain’s Brad Hall and Taylor Lawrence second. Germany’s Francesco Friedrich and Alexander Schuller were third.

Frank del Duca teamed with Charlie Volker to give the U.S. a fifth-place finish.

Luge

At Oberhof, Germany, the Austrian team dominated on Sunday.

Austria went 1-2-3-4 in the men's singles race — Jonas Mueller winning, Nico Gleirscher second, David Gleirscher third and Wolfgang Kindl fourth. The top U.S. finisher in the men’s race was Jonny Gustafson, who placed 12th.

Austria also won Sunday’s team relay, with Germany second and Italy third. The U.S. was fifth.

Bobsled standings

— Two-man (through 3 of 8 events): Francesco Friedrich, Germany, 650 points; Johannes Lochner, Germany, 645; Brad Hall, Britain, 594. Top U.S. ranking: Frank del Duca, 9th, 432 points.

— Four-man (through 1 of 8 events): Francesco Friedrich, Germany, 225 points; Johannes Lochner, Germany, 210; Markus Treichl, Austria, 210. Top U.S. ranking: Frank del Duca, 13th, 120 points.

— Two-woman (through 2 of 8 events): Laura Nolte, Germany, 450 points; Kim Kalicki, Germany, 410; Lisa Buckwitz, Germany, 402. Top U.S. ranking: Kaysha Love, 5th, 352 points.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

— Monobob (through 2 of 8 events): Lisa Buckwitz, Germany, 435 points; Laura Nolte, Germany, 435; Bree Walker, Austria, 384. Top U.S. ranking: Kaysha Love, 6th, 328 points.

Skeleton standings

— Men (through 5 of 8 events): Marcus Wyatt, Britain, 1,037 points; Matt Weston, Britain, 1,030; Christopher Grotheer, Germany, 900. Top U.S. ranking: Austin Florian, 11th, 704 points.

— Women (though 5 of 8 events): Hannah Neise, Germany, 988 points; Janine Flock, Austria, 940; Kimberley Bos, Netherlands, 897. Top U.S. ranking: Mystique Ro, 15th, 564 points.

Luge standings

— Men’s singles (through 3 of 9 events): Nico Gleirscher, Austria, 231 points; Jonas Mueller, Austria, 227; Wolfgang Kindl, Austria, 205. Top U.S. ranking: Jonny Gustafson, 10th, 121 points.

— Women’s singles (through 3 of 9 events): Julia Taubitz, Germany, 255 points; Madeleine Egle, Austria, 246; Lisa Schulte, Austria, 225. Top U.S. ranking: Emily Sweeney, 5th, 145 points.

— Men’s doubles (through 3 of 9 events): Toni Eggert-Florian Mueller, Germany, 240 points; Martins Bots-Roberts Plume, Latvia, 231; Thomas Steu-Wolfgang Kindl, Austria, 210. Top U.S. ranking: Marcus Mueller-Ansel Haugsjaa, 9th, 108 points.

— Women’s doubles (through 3 of 9 events): Jessica Degenhardt-Cheyenne Rosenthal, Germany, 255 points; Selina Egle-Lara Kipp, Austria, 250; Chevonne Forgan-Sophie Kirkby, United States, 225.

Up next

Luge — World Cup at Sigulda, Latvia, Jan. 4-5.

Bobsled — World Cup at Winterberg, Germany, Jan. 4-5.

Skeleton — World Cup at Winterberg, Germany, Jan. 3.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Advertisement
Related
olympicsDec. 14
Forgan and Kirkby win another World Cup luge doubles medal f...
olympicsDec. 13
Defending Olympic moguls champion Jakara Anthony injured and...
olympicsDec. 12
Lake Placid working with Italian officials as a backup slidi...
olympicsDec. 11
The Paris Olympics organizers say the event was far less pol...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
87-year-old swim legend Dawn Fraser is recovering after a fall and hip replacement surgery
olympicsDec. 11
87-year-old swim legend Dawn Fraser is recovering after a fall and hip replacement surgery
Weather affects World Cup bobsled, luge races in Austria and Germany
olympicsDec. 8
Weather affects World Cup bobsled, luge races in Austria and Germany
Friedrich wins 80th World Cup bobsled gold, Humphries returns, USA Luge gets pair of top-5 finishes
olympicsDec. 7
Friedrich wins 80th World Cup bobsled gold, Humphries returns, USA Luge gets pair of top-5 finishes
SafeSport Center changes targeted in new bill aimed at sex abuse in sports
olympicsDec. 6
SafeSport Center changes targeted in new bill aimed at sex abuse in sports
Kaillie Humphries, now a mom, set to return to World Cup bobsled circuit this weekend
olympicsDec. 6
Kaillie Humphries, now a mom, set to return to World Cup bobsled circuit this weekend
Olympics leader Bach talks up working with President-elect Trump toward 2028 Los Angeles Games
olympicsDec. 5
Olympics leader Bach talks up working with President-elect Trump toward 2028 Los Angeles Games
IOC official open to back-to-back World Cup in Saudi Arabia and Salt Lake Olympics in early 2034
olympicsDec. 3
IOC official open to back-to-back World Cup in Saudi Arabia and Salt Lake Olympics in early 2034
Olympic flame for 2026 Milan-Cortina Games will go on 63-day journey across Italy
olympicsNov. 26
Olympic flame for 2026 Milan-Cortina Games will go on 63-day journey across Italy
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy