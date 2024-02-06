All sections
olympicsJuly 29, 2024

Japan surges past China for Olympics men's gymnastics team gold, Americans end drought with bronze

PARIS (AP) — Japan surged past its longtime rival China to win gold in the Paris Olympics men's gymnastics competition, and the Americans earned bronze for their first medal since 2008.

AP News, Associated Press
Daiki Hashimoto, of Japan, celebrates after performing on the pommel horse during the men's artistic gymnastics team finals round at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Daiki Hashimoto, of Japan, celebrates after performing on the pommel horse during the men's artistic gymnastics team finals round at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Daiki Hashimoto, of Japan, pommel during the men's artistic gymnastics team finals round at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Daiki Hashimoto, of Japan, pommel during the men's artistic gymnastics team finals round at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Takaaki Sugino of Japan performs on the horizontal bar during the men's artistic gymnastics team finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Takaaki Sugino of Japan performs on the horizontal bar during the men's artistic gymnastics team finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Liu Yang of China performs on the rings during the men's artistic gymnastics team finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Liu Yang of China performs on the rings during the men's artistic gymnastics team finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Zhang Boheng, of China, celebrates after performing on the pommel horse during the men's artistic gymnastics team finals round at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Zhang Boheng, of China, celebrates after performing on the pommel horse during the men's artistic gymnastics team finals round at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Zou Jingyuan of China performs on the parallel bars during the men's artistic gymnastics team finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Zou Jingyuan of China performs on the parallel bars during the men's artistic gymnastics team finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Paul Juda, of the United States, celebrates after performing on the vault during the men's artistic gymnastics team finals round at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Paul Juda, of the United States, celebrates after performing on the vault during the men's artistic gymnastics team finals round at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Paul Juda, of the United States, celebrates after performing on the vault during the men's artistic gymnastics team finals round at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Paul Juda, of the United States, celebrates after performing on the vault during the men's artistic gymnastics team finals round at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Brody Malone of the United States performs on the horizontal bar during the men's artistic gymnastics team finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Brody Malone of the United States performs on the horizontal bar during the men's artistic gymnastics team finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)ASSOCIATED PRESS

PARIS (AP) — Japan surged past its longtime rival China to win gold in the Paris Olympics men's gymnastics competition, and the Americans earned bronze for their first medal since 2008.

It was Japan’s eighth team gold and first since Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

The Japanese overtook its rivals on the final rotation, after China's Su Weide fell twice off the horizontal bar. Japan won with a small margin of 0.532 points.

After qualifying in fifth place, the U.S. men ended a 16-year drought.

Russia, which won gold at the Tokyo Games, did not compete because of its role in the war against Ukraine.

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

