All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
olympicsJuly 27, 2024

Here's how Jill Biden thinks the US can match the French pizzazz at the LA Olympics

PARIS (AP) — First lady Jill Biden praised Paris' “spectacular” Olympics opening ceremony and looked ahead Saturday to how the U.S. can similarly dazzle audiences when the

COURTNEY BONNELL, Associated Press
First lady Jill Biden speaks at a reception at the U.S. Chief of Mission Residence to commemorate the opening of the 2024 Summer Olympics and celebrate the upcoming 2028 Olympic Games, to be held in Los Angeles, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Paris. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
First lady Jill Biden speaks at a reception at the U.S. Chief of Mission Residence to commemorate the opening of the 2024 Summer Olympics and celebrate the upcoming 2028 Olympic Games, to be held in Los Angeles, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Paris. (AP Photo/David Goldman)ASSOCIATED PRESS
First lady Jill Biden watches a match during a women's Water Polo Group B preliminary match between USA and Greece at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
First lady Jill Biden watches a match during a women's Water Polo Group B preliminary match between USA and Greece at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)ASSOCIATED PRESS
United States' First lady Jill Biden attends at the Grand Palais, the venue that host fencing, during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
United States' First lady Jill Biden attends at the Grand Palais, the venue that host fencing, during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)ASSOCIATED PRESS
United States' First lady Jill Biden attends at the Grand Palais, the venue that host fencing, during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
United States' First lady Jill Biden attends at the Grand Palais, the venue that host fencing, during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)ASSOCIATED PRESS
United States' First lady Jill Biden attends at the Grand Palais, the venue that host fencing, during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
United States' First lady Jill Biden attends at the Grand Palais, the venue that host fencing, during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)ASSOCIATED PRESS
LA28 logos decorate a backdrop as First lady Jill Biden speaks at a reception at the U.S. Chief of Mission Residence to commemorate the opening of the 2024 Summer Olympics and celebrate the upcoming 2028 Olympic Games, to be held in Los Angeles, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Paris. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
LA28 logos decorate a backdrop as First lady Jill Biden speaks at a reception at the U.S. Chief of Mission Residence to commemorate the opening of the 2024 Summer Olympics and celebrate the upcoming 2028 Olympic Games, to be held in Los Angeles, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Paris. (AP Photo/David Goldman)ASSOCIATED PRESS
First lady Jill Biden speaks at a reception at the U.S. Chief of Mission Residence along with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, left, to commemorate the opening of the 2024 Summer Olympics and celebrate the upcoming 2028 Olympic Games, to be held in Los Angeles, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Paris. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
First lady Jill Biden speaks at a reception at the U.S. Chief of Mission Residence along with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, left, to commemorate the opening of the 2024 Summer Olympics and celebrate the upcoming 2028 Olympic Games, to be held in Los Angeles, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Paris. (AP Photo/David Goldman)ASSOCIATED PRESS
First lady Jill Biden watches a match during a women's Water Polo Group B preliminary match between USA and Greece at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
First lady Jill Biden watches a match during a women's Water Polo Group B preliminary match between USA and Greece at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)ASSOCIATED PRESS

PARIS (AP) — First lady Jill Biden praised Paris' “spectacular” Olympics opening ceremony and looked ahead Saturday to how the U.S. can similarly dazzle audiences when the Games are held in Los Angeles in four years. One word: Hollywood.

Leading the U.S. presidential delegation to the Olympics, Biden snapped photos at the ceremony along the Seine River on Friday night after meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte. The show combined elaborate performances from the likes of Celine Dion, Lady Gaga and French-Malian pop star Aya Nakamura with French flair. The landmarks of Paris became backdrops for fantastical song, dance and surprises like a hot air balloon carrying a ring of fire into a rainy Paris sky near the Eiffel Tower.

The show's pizzazz wowed despite heavy rain that drenched the athletes parading on boats down the Seine and the crowds gathered on the river's banks and bridges to cheer them on.

But Biden made it clear that “the rain did not dampen our spirits.” Speaking at a reception at the U.S. ambassador to France’s official residence, she mused on how the U.S. could top the show in 2028.

"OK, so Paris has the Eiffel Tower, but we have Hollywood, right? And the magic of Hollywood that makes all dreams come true. So I think we’re gonna be OK,” she said.

Biden, who escaped a tumultuous political atmosphere in Washington after President Joe Biden ended his campaign for a second term, traveled to Paris this week with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

“At the 2028 Games, Olympians and fans will see themselves reflected in Los Angeles — add that to our American warmth, hospitality and leadership, not to mention experience,” Biden said. It will be LA’s third time hosting, the last in 1984.

The first lady also spent part of Saturday watching the men’s gymnastics qualifying round at Bercy Arena, applauding American star Frederick Richard’s floor routine before meeting with the team shortly after it finished second in its subdivision, behind Britain.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“That was pretty sick,” the 20-year-old Richard said. “I did not expect today that I would meet the first lady, but I’m very thankful for the opportunity, and I’m glad they’re watching. I mean, that’s powerful, too.”

Richard’s only regret? He didn’t “show her a cooler floor routine” after he scored a little below his usual standard.

Biden also watched women's water polo and stopped by the Grand Palais, the venue that hosts fencing. Earlier in the week, she visited athletes on the U.S. women’s rugby and the track and field teams at a training center in the northern Paris suburbs.

Biden later Saturday planned to attend an event focused on advancing women’s sports and health innovation.

___

AP National Writer Will Graves contributed from Paris.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Advertisement
Related
olympicsJan. 18
Kaysha Love finishes 2nd in World Cup monobob race, Emily Sw...
olympicsJan. 17
LA's Olympic venues were spared by wildfires, but the city's...
olympicsJan. 15
Bill to award 1980 ‘Miracle On Ice’ US hockey team with Cong...
olympicsJan. 15
SafeSport CEO says in email: Knowing arrested investigator f...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Some Paris Olympic athletes ask for medals to be replaced after quickly deteriorating
olympicsJan. 14
Some Paris Olympic athletes ask for medals to be replaced after quickly deteriorating
Fired US Center for SafeSport investigator arrested again, this time charged with rape
olympicsJan. 12
Fired US Center for SafeSport investigator arrested again, this time charged with rape
Friedrich pulls away for 4-man bobsled win, US finishes 3rd in team luge relay
olympicsJan. 12
Friedrich pulls away for 4-man bobsled win, US finishes 3rd in team luge relay
Egle-Kipp win 4th straight World Cup luge race, Forgan-Kirkby medal again for US
olympicsJan. 11
Egle-Kipp win 4th straight World Cup luge race, Forgan-Kirkby medal again for US
Squabble grows as US government holds back 2024 funding from world anti-doping watchdog WADA
olympicsJan. 8
Squabble grows as US government holds back 2024 funding from world anti-doping watchdog WADA
Paris Olympics organizer Tony Estanguet nominated by IOC to return as a member
olympicsJan. 7
Paris Olympics organizer Tony Estanguet nominated by IOC to return as a member
Ukraine wins its first World Cup luge medal since 2009 after a mishap-filled relay
olympicsJan. 5
Ukraine wins its first World Cup luge medal since 2009 after a mishap-filled relay
Forgan and Kirkby win another medal for USA Luge, and Lolo Jones set to return to World Cup bobsled
olympicsJan. 4
Forgan and Kirkby win another medal for USA Luge, and Lolo Jones set to return to World Cup bobsled
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy