All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
olympicsJuly 25, 2024

French sprinter will wear a cap during Olympic opening ceremony after hijab dispute is resolved

PARIS (AP) — French sprinter Sounkamba Sylla will be allowed to participate in the opening ceremony at the Paris Olympics wearing a cap to cover her hair, an agreement reached with the French Olympic Committee after Sylla said she was

TOM NOUVIAN, Associated Press
FILE - The Olympic rings are set up at Trocadero plaza that overlooks the Eiffel Tower, a day after the official announcement that the 2024 Summer Olympic Games will be in the French capital, in Paris, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017. After getting off to a rocky start last year, organizers of the Summer Games said Paris 2024 has broken the record for the most number of tickets sold or allocated in the event’s history. And yet, tickets are still available. (AP Photo//Michel Euler, File)
FILE - The Olympic rings are set up at Trocadero plaza that overlooks the Eiffel Tower, a day after the official announcement that the 2024 Summer Olympic Games will be in the French capital, in Paris, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017. After getting off to a rocky start last year, organizers of the Summer Games said Paris 2024 has broken the record for the most number of tickets sold or allocated in the event’s history. And yet, tickets are still available. (AP Photo//Michel Euler, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

PARIS (AP) — French sprinter Sounkamba Sylla will be allowed to participate in the opening ceremony at the Paris Olympics wearing a cap to cover her hair, an agreement reached with the French Olympic Committee after Sylla said she was barred because of her hijab.

During Friday's opening ceremony, which includes a parade by athletes on the Seine River, the French delegation will wear tailor-made uniforms by the French luxury brand Berluti, which is owned by the LVMH Group.

“In consultation with the French Athletics Federation, the French Ministry of Sports, Paris 2024, and Berluti, discussions were held with Sounkamba Sylla,” the French Olympic Committee said Thursday in a statement. “She was offered the possibility of wearing a cap during the parade, which she accepted.”

France enforces a strict principle of “ laïcité,” loosely translated as “secularism.” On Wednesday, the president of the French Olympic Committee had said that French Olympians are bound by the secular principles that apply to public sector workers in France separating state and church, which includes a ban on hijabs.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

But Sylla, who will compete in the women’s and mixed relay for France, posted a message on her Instagram account to announce that an arrangement had been made.

“We finally reached an agreement so that I could take part in the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games,” the 26-year-old Sylla said. “I would like to thank you from the bottom of my heart for your mobilization and support since the beginning.”

A similar solution was found during the European Championships in Rome earlier this year. Sylla, who has competed with a black headscarf at several previous events, was asked to compete with a blue cap that had a sewn-on strip of fabric to cover her hair.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Advertisement
Related
olympicsJan. 30
IOC presidential candidates pitch to exclusive club of Olymp...
olympicsJan. 30
Greg Norman set to join organizing board for 2032 Olympics i...
olympicsJan. 26
Langenhan moves into World Cup luge points lead, bobsled rac...
olympicsJan. 25
Madeleine Egle of Austria wins women's luge World Cup race, ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Irritated with WADA, Congress looks to give government authority to withhold payments
olympicsJan. 23
Irritated with WADA, Congress looks to give government authority to withhold payments
Boxer who was Thailand's first Olympic gold medalist is jailed for sexual assault of a minor
olympicsJan. 23
Boxer who was Thailand's first Olympic gold medalist is jailed for sexual assault of a minor
SafeSport Center adds morals clause, strengthens vetting after ex-investigator's arrests
olympicsJan. 21
SafeSport Center adds morals clause, strengthens vetting after ex-investigator's arrests
Germany's Friedrich wins bobsled gold, his 100th at the World Cup and world championship levels
olympicsJan. 19
Germany's Friedrich wins bobsled gold, his 100th at the World Cup and world championship levels
Kaysha Love finishes 2nd in World Cup monobob race, Emily Sweeney places 3rd in World Cup luge race
olympicsJan. 18
Kaysha Love finishes 2nd in World Cup monobob race, Emily Sweeney places 3rd in World Cup luge race
LA's Olympic venues were spared by wildfires, but the city's rebuild could impact the Games' runup
olympicsJan. 17
LA's Olympic venues were spared by wildfires, but the city's rebuild could impact the Games' runup
Bill to award 1980 ‘Miracle On Ice’ US hockey team with Congressional Gold Medals is reintroduced
olympicsJan. 15
Bill to award 1980 ‘Miracle On Ice’ US hockey team with Congressional Gold Medals is reintroduced
SafeSport CEO says in email: Knowing arrested investigator fooled them is 'just sickening'
olympicsJan. 15
SafeSport CEO says in email: Knowing arrested investigator fooled them is 'just sickening'
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy