olympicsJuly 24, 2024

French Alps bid backed by President Macron approved as host of 2030 Winter Olympics

PARIS (AP) — The French Alps was named as the 2030 Winter Games host by the International Olympic Committee on Wednesday, though with conditions attached.

AP News, Associated Press
French President Emmanuel Macron helped present the bid to IOC members and gave assurances that the national government being formed in office after the 2024 Summer Games in Paris will underwrite all the organizational guarantees that must still be signed.

IOC members accepted his guarantees and voted their approval.

The French bid was the only candidate and is a project centered on ski resorts in the French Alps and ice sports venues in the coastal city Nice.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

