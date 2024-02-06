All sections
olympicsJuly 26, 2024

'Flooding rains' threaten to dampen Paris Olympics opening ceremony

PARIS (AP) — The

AP News, Associated Press
A couple waits for the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics to begin in front of the Eiffel Tower, Friday, July 26, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
A couple waits for the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics to begin in front of the Eiffel Tower, Friday, July 26, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Security staff stand atop the roof of the National Assembly in Paris, France, ahead of the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Security staff stand atop the roof of the National Assembly in Paris, France, ahead of the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A police officer stands watch near the Musée d'Orsay as the city prepares for the start of the opening ceremony in Paris, France, before the the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
A police officer stands watch near the Musée d'Orsay as the city prepares for the start of the opening ceremony in Paris, France, before the the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Members of the United Arab Emirates security team patrol a square near the Louvre in Paris, France, ahead of the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Members of the United Arab Emirates security team patrol a square near the Louvre in Paris, France, ahead of the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)ASSOCIATED PRESS

PARIS (AP) — The Paris Olympics look likely to get off to a soggy start.

Meteo-France, the French weather service, is predicting “flooding rains” Friday evening when the opening ceremony is set to unroll along the Seine River. But the show is set to go on as planned, starting at 1:30 p.m. EDT/7:30 p.m. CEST and should last more than three hours.

Already in the late afternoon, skies were gray with intermittent drizzle. There was a silver lining, though, with temperatures expected to stay relatively warm throughout the evening.

Instead of a traditional march into a stadium, about 6,800 athletes will parade on more than 90 boats on the Seine River for 6 kilometers (3.7 miles). Though 10,700 athletes are expected to compete at these Olympics, hundreds of soccer players are based outside Paris, surfers are in Tahiti and many have yet to arrive for their events in the second week, organizers said Thursday.

Hundreds of thousands of people, including 320,000 paying and invited ticket-holders, are expected to line the Seine’s banks as athletes are paraded along the river on boats.

___

Follow AP coverage of the Olympics at https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

