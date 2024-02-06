PARIS (AP) — Flavor Flav stopped for hugs, handshakes and high-fives as he made his way around the Team USA House at the Paris Games on Thursday.

He never stopped smiling.

“This is quite an experience for me right now, you know, because the only time I've ever seen the Olympics was on TV,” Flav said. “You know what I’m saying? But I always wanted to see what it felt like being there. So now I got the opportunity to be here. It's the best."

Flav, a founding member of the hip-hop group Public Enemy, is in Paris as part of his duties as the official hype man for USA Water Polo — a partnership that came together after he connected with U.S. captain Maggie Steffens on Instagram in May.

The 65-year-old Flav is embracing his new responsibilities with his usual brand of seemingly boundless enthusiasm.

“I’m so ready, man. ... I’m so hype right now about this sport," said Flav, wearing a custom USA Water Polo clock around his neck. “I wish I was playing it. I’m hyping myself up right now to ask them to let me on the team.”

The road to Flav's Olympic debut began when Steffens posted on Instagram about her experiences with the U.S. women's program, which has won an unprecedented three straight gold medals going into Paris.

While paying tribute to her teammates and expressing her love for her grueling sport, Steffens also highlighted the constant financial struggle for most Olympic athletes. Flav’s manager brought the issue to his attention, and he promised his assistance in a comment on Steffens' post.

“As a girl dad and supporter of all women’s sports - imma personally sponsor you my girl,,, whatever you need. And imma sponsor the whole team,” Flav wrote.

That exchange turned into a unique sponsorship deal between Flav — whose legal name is William Jonathan Drayton Jr. — and USA Water Polo. Flav made an undisclosed financial contribution to the women's program as part of the five-year agreement, and he also agreed to collaborate on social media to help bring attention to the small sport.