Judith Racer

PERRYVILLE — Judith Ann Racer, 70, of Perryville died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, at Saint Louis University Hospital in St. Louis.
Visitation will be from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville.
Burial will be at a later date at Home Cemetery in Perryville.
