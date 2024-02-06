All sections
ObituariesOctober 6, 2024

Judith Racer

Judith Ann Racer, 70, of Perryville, passed away on Oct. 3, 2024. Visitation is set for Oct. 8 at Ford & Young Funeral Home, with burial at Home Cemetery at a later date.

story image illustation

PERRYVILLE — Judith Ann Racer, 70, of Perryville died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, at Saint Louis University Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville.

Burial will be at a later date at Home Cemetery in Perryville.

