Anna Smith

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Jeff Estes officiating. Burial will be at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.