ObituariesOctober 19, 2024

Anna Smith

Anna May Smith, 94, died in Cape Girardeau. Visitation is scheduled for Oct. 22 and 23 at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home, with the funeral Oct. 23.

story image illustation

Anna May Smith, 94, of Cape Girardeau died Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. at Chateau Girardeau.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Jeff Estes officiating. Burial will be at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.

