Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau targets December opening

A new indoor pickleball facility in Cape Girardeau is nearing completion. The Pickleball Factory, at 1507 Independence St., will feature 14 pickleball courts and a shop for gear and apparel. It is scheduled to open to the public in December.

Jeff Brune, The Pickleball Factory president, first fell in love with the sport when his personal trainers, themselves already pickleball enthusiasts, encouraged him to try it out. He was initially hesitant but took them up on the offer and became invested in the sport.

“I ended up playing for three hours that day. That’s kind of the story you hear about a lot of people who get into pickleball: They’re resistant at first, then then play one game and they’re hooked,” he said.

The Pickleball Factory comprises 34,000 square feet of a 64,000-square-foot facility that used to be the Thorngate factory building. When Brune and other members of the Thorngate Holdings LLC ownership group acquired the building, they were going to use it for Parc Motor Club, a spot for the storage and maintenance of primarily luxury cars.

“Think country club for car people and also climate-controlled storage for luxury cars, classic cars or just extra vehicles people have,” Brune said.

However, the group was unsure there would be enough demand to fill the entire building, as just the floor space of the remaining 30,000-square-foot facility can already fit 100 vehicles. Brune suggested an indoor pickleball court for the rest of the building.

“We’ve been really excited about the response so far, but we knew with our research that we have avid pickleball players in this community who are looking for quality indoor facilities to play in and to call home,” he said.