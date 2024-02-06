Pho 8 Crushes Holiday Doldrums with Lighter Fare

I've got the post-holiday doldrums in the worst way and I'm blaming it all on casseroles -- heavy, creamy, cheesy casseroles that I only get to eat twice a year.
They are amazingly rich, gut-bustingly filling and my favorite thing about holiday meals. But after eating them for Thanksgiving and Christmas and again for leftovers that stretch out for multiple days, I start to crave something more ... clean? Something fairly non-processed and light, just good food without all of the heavy sauces and creams. And that's when I go to Ph-- 8.
Nestled in a strip mall next to Best Buy and across from the mall in Cape Girardeau, Ph-- has quietly been winning over hearts and stomachs for the last few years. Serving fare that is reminiscent of Vietnamese street food, you will find flavors here that you can't find anywhere else.
Ph--'s menu can seem a bit intimidating to someone who hasn't visited before. You see, you get to build your own plate. You start with a base, choosing between noodles, rice, BÃ¡nh M" (a large baguette-type sandwich bread), or ph--, the restaurant's namesake. I did some research and I think I've been pronouncing "ph--" wrong the entire time I've been eating there. Pronounce it "fuh" when you order to look like a pro. The staff, however, is kind enough not to point it out if you don't get it right. There are no language snobs here, thank goodness.
Second, you pick a protein. Choose from pork, chicken, beef, tofu or vegetables. Third, you can optionally add something to your dish for a little extra. My favorite is a fried egg, because there is something about that yolk flowing all over the dish that makes me smile. And salivate. And that's really all there is to it.
Ph-- has specials that offer different flavors and combos that aren't available on the menu and they have some long-standing dishes that you can order also, but they are all variations on this theme: base, protein, add on.
There are sides available, or you can order them on their own. Spring rolls, which are not fried and are jam-packed with the freshest veggies, crispy rolls that are the fried version, like an egg roll but with a deeper flavor and freshly made and fried tofu for those who love tofu. If you're adventurous, curious and have never tried tofu before, this is an excellent place to start.
Ph-- also offers house made kim chi. Now, I've come to believe that people either love kim chi, or hate it. Napa cabbage and daikon radishes are sliced thin, spiced and pickled. It's the Vietnamese version of sauerkraut, but it has a heated kick and it's crunchier than sauerkraut. If you're looking for new taste bud experiences, give it a try. Personally, I don't hate it, but it's not something I have to have. To each their own!
Now, when you get your plate, it's going to be beautiful. For non-ph--, it will be your base on the bottom and your protein in a neat pile next to crushed peanuts and a fresh Vietnamese slaw. The slaw consists of red and green cabbage, carrots and an amazing dressing that I wish I could put on American slaw all of the time.
So the first thing I do to this amazing dish is stir it all up. The peanuts coat everything, adding crunch, salt and a light nutty taste to every bite. The juice on the meat mixes with the sauce on the slaw and coats the rice (because that's my preferred base). It is light, fresh and delicious. This is a flavor I crave regularly and give in to often.
If you ordered ph--, you won't get the slaw or peanuts, but you'll get a dish-appropriate selection of freshness thrown into the delicious broth with your protein. This is no coward's bowl of soup either. It is big, warm and filling.
And if you have any room left at all, they make their own cookies, some with exotic flavors that you can pair with a Vietnamese coffee for a switch on the everyday.
In short, Ph-- offers fresh food that looks simple but has the kind of extreme flavor that can rival the best holiday fare. Try some new flavors for the new year.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.