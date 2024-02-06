Pho 8 Crushes Holiday Doldrums with Lighter Fare

I've got the post-holiday doldrums in the worst way and I'm blaming it all on casseroles -- heavy, creamy, cheesy casseroles that I only get to eat twice a year.

They are amazingly rich, gut-bustingly filling and my favorite thing about holiday meals. But after eating them for Thanksgiving and Christmas and again for leftovers that stretch out for multiple days, I start to crave something more ... clean? Something fairly non-processed and light, just good food without all of the heavy sauces and creams. And that's when I go to Ph-- 8.

Nestled in a strip mall next to Best Buy and across from the mall in Cape Girardeau, Ph-- has quietly been winning over hearts and stomachs for the last few years. Serving fare that is reminiscent of Vietnamese street food, you will find flavors here that you can't find anywhere else.

Ph--'s menu can seem a bit intimidating to someone who hasn't visited before. You see, you get to build your own plate. You start with a base, choosing between noodles, rice, BÃ¡nh M" (a large baguette-type sandwich bread), or ph--, the restaurant's namesake. I did some research and I think I've been pronouncing "ph--" wrong the entire time I've been eating there. Pronounce it "fuh" when you order to look like a pro. The staff, however, is kind enough not to point it out if you don't get it right. There are no language snobs here, thank goodness.

Second, you pick a protein. Choose from pork, chicken, beef, tofu or vegetables. Third, you can optionally add something to your dish for a little extra. My favorite is a fried egg, because there is something about that yolk flowing all over the dish that makes me smile. And salivate. And that's really all there is to it.

The chicken rice bowl from Ph-- 8 accompanied by lychee juice. Submitted by Rebecca LaClair

Ph-- has specials that offer different flavors and combos that aren't available on the menu and they have some long-standing dishes that you can order also, but they are all variations on this theme: base, protein, add on.