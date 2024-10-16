A viral social media sensation is opening up shop in Cape Girardeau. Roni’s Mac Bar, a restaurant that has garnered more than a million followers online, is on track for a December opening at 716 Broadway.
Grace Keen, owner and general manager of the Cape Girardeau location, was one such fan before acquiring a franchise.
“I originally followed Roni’s on Instagram and TikTok for several months, actually, and then they ended up announcing they were going to be franchising. Once they announced that … I talked to my family and I was like, this is a great business opportunity and we should bring it to Cape,” she said.
Husband-and-wife duo Frank and Mary Senese opened the first Roni’s in early 2022 in downtown Waco, Texas. They have since opened three other Texas locations, with another on the way, plus a store in Provo, Utah, and a planned one in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The Cape Girardeau location was the third franchise overall, however, and the first franchise granted outside of Texas.
Because of its heavy social media presence, Roni’s has cultivated a viral following. The company has 247,000 followers on Facebook and Instagram alike and 816,000 followers on TikTok.
The franchise focuses on customizable dishes. Customers can pick their own noodles, cheese, sauce and toppings to create macaroni and cheese bowls or grilled cheese sandwiches. They can also buy desserts such as cheesecakes and cookies.
“I love mac and cheese; I love soul food. I just thought it was a really cool concept. It’s an easy, simple concept and they do everything for you. They show you all the systems you use, everything already works, and I just love that,” Keen said.
Keen’s 2,500-square-foot building is being renovated to fit the restaurant. It will feature bar seating, tables and booths, with a drive-thru for customers on the go.
“We wanted it to be enough seating but not too much, attractive, (with) enough space that we’re not crammed,” she said. “… It’s just going to be a cool spot to hang out.”
Keen said people will also be able to order through DoorDash. Roni’s will be open from mid-morning to nighttime with extended hours during Southeast Missouri State University events.
University students will be a key demographic for Roni’s to target, Keen said. She has advertised through flyers, social media and word of mouth to drum up interest. She said the restaurant would also offer a miniature version of the macaroni and cheese bar for tailgates.
Keen expects large crowds, especially for the grand opening, since hers will be the first Roni’s east of Texas.
“It’s a shorter drive to get to Cape than to go to Waco or Utah,” she said.
She had originally anticipated an August or October opening, but 716 Broadway needed to be completely gutted with a new sewer line and heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems. Now Keen is targeting a December launch instead.
Roni’s will employ between eight and 15 workers, depending on availability.
