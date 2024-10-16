A viral social media sensation is opening up shop in Cape Girardeau. Roni’s Mac Bar, a restaurant that has garnered more than a million followers online, is on track for a December opening at 716 Broadway.

Grace Keen, owner and general manager of the Cape Girardeau location, was one such fan before acquiring a franchise.

“I originally followed Roni’s on Instagram and TikTok for several months, actually, and then they ended up announcing they were going to be franchising. Once they announced that … I talked to my family and I was like, this is a great business opportunity and we should bring it to Cape,” she said.

Husband-and-wife duo Frank and Mary Senese opened the first Roni’s in early 2022 in downtown Waco, Texas. They have since opened three other Texas locations, with another on the way, plus a store in Provo, Utah, and a planned one in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The Cape Girardeau location was the third franchise overall, however, and the first franchise granted outside of Texas.

Because of its heavy social media presence, Roni’s has cultivated a viral following. The company has 247,000 followers on Facebook and Instagram alike and 816,000 followers on TikTok.

The franchise focuses on customizable dishes. Customers can pick their own noodles, cheese, sauce and toppings to create macaroni and cheese bowls or grilled cheese sandwiches. They can also buy desserts such as cheesecakes and cookies.

“I love mac and cheese; I love soul food. I just thought it was a really cool concept. It’s an easy, simple concept and they do everything for you. They show you all the systems you use, everything already works, and I just love that,” Keen said.