LaClair: Craving Thanksgiving all year? Firehouse Subs has the answer

Happy Thanksgiving! As I sit here typing this article into creation, it is nine days before Thanksgiving, that feast day that trumps all feast days, at least in my yearly calendar. I love Thanksgiving: the family, the laughing, the kids fighting, the food, the food, the food, especially the food. We’ve just had a little cold snap after unseasonably warm weather and my brain finally switched over to Thanksgiving. And with that switch came some craving for Thanksgiving-like food: turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and rich, smooth turkey gravy.

Except for the actual day of, when I have family on both sides cooking amazing homemade meals, or if I make some dishes myself at home, a Thanksgiving feast is blessedly hard to find. So when Firehouse Subs announced their Thanksgiving Turkey Sub via an ad that made its way to my eyes, I immediately dropped everything so I could eat a sweet preview of the big day’s flavors.

Even as I was driving to Cape, I was convinced that the Thanksgiving sub would be sold out. I mean, how could it not? Carved, roasted turkey breast, stuffing, cranberry sauce and mayo, I felt like everyone should be craving this. When I got there, I ordered the sub with some trepidation, but the person taking my order didn’t shake her head regretfully and tell me that it was currently unavailable. No, she just charged me for it and moved on with her day. Triumph!

So let’s be real for a second. This sub does not, cannot, stand up to a true Thanksgiving meal, with all of the heavy casseroles, fluffy rolls and all of the hours and hours of work and care that go into such things. However, this sub absolutely does fill that desire for something Thanksgiving-y when the real thing is not available. The stuffing on the sub was straight-up Stovetop, or a look-a-like. Buttery, herby, soft and bready, it balanced the roasted turkey slices like a champ. The cranberry sauce was used sparingly, but still the citrus tang really cut through, and almost obliterated the subtle savory flavors. The mayo was almost undetectable, just there if you really thought about it, but was necessary to give the sandwich enough moisture to keep it going down easy.