I was surprised and blessed by Jewel Eggley who gifted me a copy of the hot-off-the-press "Lynwood Legacy Cookbook". This cookbook was created to celebrate the 5th year of the Lynwood Christian Academy. There are over 1,000 recipes on 442 pages featuring classics, familiar and new recipes that is sure to please everyone.
All proceeds will benefit the school, enhancing programs and resources for teachers and students. As the church looks to expand the building through their Generation Project, it will include a gymnasium and additional educational space.
The books are on sale now and would make a wonderful Christmas or any occasion gift for $20. They are available at the school office at 2935 Lynwood Hills Drive in Cape Girardeau.
Thank you Jewel Eggley, for this very special gift and I will cherish it for years to come.
Peg’s Banana Bread, submitted by Jewel Eggley
• 1 cup sugar
• 2 eggs
• 1/4 to 1/2 cup chopped nuts
• 1/2 cup oil
• 1 tablespoon water
• 1 cup mashed bananas (about 4)
• 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
• 2 cups flour
• 2 teaspoons baking powder
• 1 teaspoon vanilla
• 1 teaspoon salt
Mix ingredients together in a large bowl. Pour into two small loaf pans. Bake at 325 degrees for approximately 45 minutes. Key: Do not overbake.
Broccoli Dip, submitted by Tim Ward
I made this dip years ago when I lived in Columbia and everywhere I would take it it was always a big hit. The only change I make to the recipe is to substitute a roll of garlic cheese from Oberle Meats in Ste. Genevieve for the processed cheese. Their garlic cheese is available at most Cape Girardeau grocery stores.
• 1 stick margarine or butter
• 1 small onion, chopped
• 1 (1-pound) box processed cheese product, cubed
• 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
• 1 (10.5 ounce) can cream of mushroom soup
• 1 8-ounce) frozen chopped broccoli, thawed
Melt margarine and saute onions until tender; set aside. Melt processed cheese and cream cheese together over medium heat, stirring frequently. Add the cooked onion, mushroom soup and broccoli, mixing well. Return to medium heat until heated through (be careful, it will scorch if heated too quickly).
Serve warm from fondue pot or mini crock pot with Frito Scoops and fresh vegetables.
Honey Maple Turkey Breast, submitted by Ashley Lancaster
This recipe was given to Ashley by a friend and is delicious. Ashley serves with “The Best Mashed Potatoes” recipe, also in the Lynwood cookbook.
• 1 (3-pound) Butterball frozen boneless turkey breast roast
• 2 tablespoons butter, room temperature
• 1/2 cup maple syrup
• 1 tablespoon honey
• 1 tablespoon mustard
• 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
• 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
• 1/2 teaspoon thyme
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 1/2 teaspoon pepper
• 2-3 cups chicken broth
Gravy:
• 1 tablespoon butter
• 1 tablespoon flour
• 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
Place thawed turkey breast in greased crockpot, leave netting on. Add chicken broth.
Combine syrup, honey, mustard, paprika, onion powder, thyme, salt, and pepper. Rub butter on turkey. Pour syrup mixture over turkey, making thick layer over the turkey.
Cook on low about 5 hours. Remove turkey from crockpot and set aside.
Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a skillet and whisk in flour. Add the turkey drippings from crockpot while whisking. Whisk in the apple cider vinegar. Simmer until the gravy thickens.
Put turkey back into the crockpot and remove the netting. Pull apart into bite-size pieces, then pour the honey maple gravy over the turkey.
Cranberry Christmas Tea, submitted by Loretta Land
• 1 gallon water
• 6 regular teabags
• 12 whole cloves, wrapped in a coffee filter for cooking
• 2 cups sugar
• 1 bag cinnamon red-hot hard candies, dissolved in a small amount of hot water
• 1/2-gallon cranberry juice
• 1/2-gallon apple juice
• 1 package dry cherry gelatin
• 1 (12-ounce) can frozen orange juice
Bring the water to a boil. Add the teabags, cloves, and sugar. Simmer for 10 minutes. Add dissolved red-hot candies, cranberry juice, apple juice, cheery gelatin, and frozen orange juice. Stir to mix well, especially the cherry gelatin. This may be served hot or cold.
Note: This recipe makes about 60 cups in a coffee pot. You can easily cut the recipe in half. I store the extra in the refrigerator in the half-gallon containers the juice was in. I often buy the cranberry and apple juice in a jar already mixed together. I serve this drink year-round. It is especially refreshing served cold in the summertime.
Eggnog, submitted by Nancy Clifton
• 1 (3-ounce) box vanilla instant pudding
• 6 cups milk
• 1 tablespoon vanilla
• 2 eggs
• 1/3 cup sugar
• A little nutmeg
In a mixing bowl, combine pudding mix, sugar and nutmeg. Add eggs, milk, and vanilla. Put into a blender to blend well. Pour into a pitcher to serve.
Taco Salad with Ranch Dressing, submitted by Lauren Kitchen
• 1-pound skinless, boneless chicken breasts
• 1 teaspoon chili powder
• 1 pound lettuce, chopped
• 3/4 of an 8-ounce jar salsa
• 1 (8-ounce) bottle ranch salad dressing
• 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
• 1/4 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
• 1/4 cup black olives, chopped
• 1 cup tortilla chips, crushed
Slice chicken into strips and saute in a greased skillet over medium-high heat for 12 to 16 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through and juices run clear. Let cool slightly.
In a large bowl, toss together the chicken, chili powder, lettuce, Cheddar, Monterey Jack and olives; add salsa and salad dressing until evenly coated.
Chill until ready to serve.
Add tortilla chips to salad and toss again.
Pineapple Noodle Bake, submitted by Bonnie Majors
• 1 (8-ounce) package broad noodles
• 1 (16-ounce) can crushed pineapple
• 1/2 cup brown sugar, scant
• 4 eggs, beaten
• 1/2 cup melted butter
Cook noodles for 15 minutes. Drain.
Drain pineapple. Combine 1/4 cup of the drained pineapple with 2 tablespoons brown sugar and set aside. Mix the remainder of the pineapple with the juice, rest of the brown sugar, beaten eggs, and melted butter. Add the noodles and mix thoroughly.
Pour the pineapple mixture that was set aside into a well buttered 1/2-quart ring mold or casserole dish and spread evenly.
Add the noodle mixture and bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Serves 6-8.
Crustless Seafood Quiche, submitted by Richard Kinsey
This crustless seafood quiche is Keto friendly and you won’t miss the crust at all. Crawfish tails can be found in the frozen food area at most larger grocery stores.
• 6 large eggs
• 1 1/4 cups heavy whipping cream
• 1 can crab meat
• 8 ounces imitation crab sticks, cut into 1-inch pieces
• 8 ounces white mushrooms, sliced
• 1/2-pound cooked shrimp, cut into 1-inch pieces
• 1/2-pound crawfish tails
• 8 ounces shredded Swiss cheese
• 1/2 cup sliced scallions
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• Black pepper, to taste
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, beat together the eggs and heavy whipping cream. Stir in the rest of the ingredients.
Pour into deep dish pie pan, or a 9x9-inch baking dish.
Bake for 60 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.
San Francisco Chops, submitted by Michaelyn Ross
This recipe includes a little sweet and a little heat making a perfect combination for pork chops.
Michaelyn learned to cook from her mother who is an excellent cook, so these should be delicious served over perfectly cooked angel hair pasta.
• 1-pound boneless pork chops, about 4
• 2 tablespoons canola oil, divided
• 4 tablespoons sherry vinegar
• 4 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
• 2 tablespoons packed light brown sugar
• 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
•2 teaspoons cornstarch
• 1 clove garlic, minced
• Angel Hair pasta
Brown pork chops in a large skillet that has been sprayed with cooking spray. Remove and drain.
Sauté garlic in 1 teaspoon canola oil for 30 seconds and be careful not to burn it.
Combine 1 teaspoon canola oil, vinegar, soy sauce, brown sugar and red pepper flakes. Place chops in skillet, pour sauce over them and cover tightly.
Simmer over low heat until chops are cooked through and tender, about 30-35 minutes. Add a little water (1-2 tablespoons) if necessary to keep sauce from cooking down too much.
Turn chops once while cooking. Remove chops to a platter and keep warm.
Mix cornstarch with 2 tablespoons of water and add to sauce in the pan. Cook and stir until thickened.
Serve chops with sauce over cooked angel hair pasta.
Mrs. Frances’ Rolls and Cinnamon Rolls, submitted by Frances Toole
Mrs. Frances’ rolls and cinnamon rolls are not only famous at Lynwood church, but all over Cape Girardeau. Once you make these and try them you’ll see why she has a reputation for her wonderful baked goods.
Cinnamon Rolls:
• 1/4 stick butter
• 1 1/2 cups brown sugar
• 3 tablespoons cinnamon
• Maple Syrup
After making regular roll dough, use a rolling pin to roll dough into a large rectangle shape. Melt 1/4 stick butter and brush dough with it. Sprinkle on 1 1/2 cups brown sugar and 3 tablespoons cinnamon. Drizzle maple syrup over dough. Roll dough and cut into cinnamon rolls. Bake according to the regular roll recipe.
Regular Rolls:
• 1/2 cup warm water
• 2 teaspoons sugar
• 2 tablespoons yest
• 1 cup milk (warm)
• 1/2 stick oleo or margarine (or butter)
• 1/2 cup sugar
• 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
• 2 eggs, at room temperature, slightly beaten
• 5 cups four
Add 2 teaspoons sugar to yeast to warm water. Let sit in a warm area while you do the next step. Melt oleo (or butter) and add to very warm milk. Add 1/2 cup sugar, salt and eggs. Add all tis to yeast mixture. You can use a spoon to mix this or your mixer if it has a dough hook. Dough may be a little sticky. Do not put all 5 cups flour in; 1/2 cup will be for rolling out. Mix well with a spoon or hands (this is kneading).
After well mixed, set in a warm place to rise for 15 minutes (cover with cloth). Then flour your table or countertop. Take 1/2 the dough out and knead two or three times. Roll out the dough to a 1/2-inch or 3/4-inch thickness. Cut rolls and put in a well-buttered pan. Do the same with remaining rolls or fix into cinnamon rolls. You will want to let this sit in a warm area or on a countertop (covered) for 45 minutes. If they need longer, let them sit another 30 minutes. It really shouldn’t take more than 1 1/2 hours.
Bake in 350-degree oven for about 15 to 20 minutes.
Blondies, submitted by Carolyn Underwood
Sometimes a simple blondie is just what you need for a bite of a sweet treat. They are easy to make but packed full of brown sugar, tasty chips and nuts to satisfy that craving for a bite of something sweet.
• 1 cup flour
• 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
• 1/8 teaspoon baking soda
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 1/3 cup butter, melted
• 1 cup packed light brown sugar
• 1 egg
• 1 teaspoon vanilla
• 1 cup chocolate chips
• 1 cup chopped walnuts
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt and set aside.
Mix butter, brown sugar, egg, and vanilla and add flour mixture gradually, mixing well. Stir in chocolate chips and walnuts. Spread mixture in a 9x9-inch pan and bake for 20-25 minutes.
Jan Hagel Bars from Israel, submitted by Wanda Wyatt
Wanda noted that this is a favorite recipe and she enjoys making this at Christmas.
• 1 cup butter
• 1 cup sugar
• 1 egg, separated
• 2 cups flour
• 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
• 1/2 cup pecans, finely chopped
Cream butter and sugar. Add egg yolk and mix. Sift flour and cinnamon into the creamed mixture. Mix well.
Pat the stiff dough into a 9x13-inch pan. Beat egg white until frothy. Spread over dough and sprinkle finely chopped pecans on top.
Bake for 25-30 minutes at 350 degrees. Cut into bars while hot and put back into the oven for 5 minutes. Take out of the pan with a spatula and let cool.
Spiced Christmas Tea Mix, submitted by Ashley Lancaster
This vintage recipe is still a classic among winter season and Christmas beverages. Enjoy this mix through the Christmas season or give as gifts to friends, family and neighbors.
• 2 cups instant orange drink mix
• 1 cup instant lemonade mix
• 1/2 cup unsweetened instant tea mix
• 3/4 cup sugar
• 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves
• 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Mix all ingredients together until evenly blended. Store the dry mix in a mason jar. This recipe makes 1 quart of tea, or you can store it dry and use for individual servings. When you are ready to serve, add 2 to 4 tablespoons to a cup of hot water. Serve with cinnamon sticks, a slice of lemon, or orange slices, if desired.
Note: This tea mix makes a great Christmas gift for neighbors and friends. Package in a Mason jar with festive ribbon and instructions for serving.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking through a new cookbook!
Susan McClanahan is administrator at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center.
