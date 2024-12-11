I was surprised and blessed by Jewel Eggley who gifted me a copy of the hot-off-the-press "Lynwood Legacy Cookbook". This cookbook was created to celebrate the 5th year of the Lynwood Christian Academy. There are over 1,000 recipes on 442 pages featuring classics, familiar and new recipes that is sure to please everyone.

All proceeds will benefit the school, enhancing programs and resources for teachers and students. As the church looks to expand the building through their Generation Project, it will include a gymnasium and additional educational space.

The books are on sale now and would make a wonderful Christmas or any occasion gift for $20. They are available at the school office at 2935 Lynwood Hills Drive in Cape Girardeau.

Thank you Jewel Eggley, for this very special gift and I will cherish it for years to come.

Peg’s Banana Bread, submitted by Jewel Eggley

• 1 cup sugar

• 2 eggs

• 1/4 to 1/2 cup chopped nuts

• 1/2 cup oil

• 1 tablespoon water

• 1 cup mashed bananas (about 4)

• 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

• 2 cups flour

• 2 teaspoons baking powder

• 1 teaspoon vanilla

• 1 teaspoon salt

Mix ingredients together in a large bowl. Pour into two small loaf pans. Bake at 325 degrees for approximately 45 minutes. Key: Do not overbake.

Broccoli Dip, submitted by Tim Ward

I made this dip years ago when I lived in Columbia and everywhere I would take it it was always a big hit. The only change I make to the recipe is to substitute a roll of garlic cheese from Oberle Meats in Ste. Genevieve for the processed cheese. Their garlic cheese is available at most Cape Girardeau grocery stores.

• 1 stick margarine or butter

• 1 small onion, chopped

• 1 (1-pound) box processed cheese product, cubed

• 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

• 1 (10.5 ounce) can cream of mushroom soup

• 1 8-ounce) frozen chopped broccoli, thawed

Melt margarine and saute onions until tender; set aside. Melt processed cheese and cream cheese together over medium heat, stirring frequently. Add the cooked onion, mushroom soup and broccoli, mixing well. Return to medium heat until heated through (be careful, it will scorch if heated too quickly).

Serve warm from fondue pot or mini crock pot with Frito Scoops and fresh vegetables.

Honey Maple Turkey Breast, submitted by Ashley Lancaster

This recipe was given to Ashley by a friend and is delicious. Ashley serves with “The Best Mashed Potatoes” recipe, also in the Lynwood cookbook.

• 1 (3-pound) Butterball frozen boneless turkey breast roast

• 2 tablespoons butter, room temperature

• 1/2 cup maple syrup

• 1 tablespoon honey

• 1 tablespoon mustard

• 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

• 1/2 teaspoon onion powder

• 1/2 teaspoon thyme

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1/2 teaspoon pepper

• 2-3 cups chicken broth

Gravy:

• 1 tablespoon butter

• 1 tablespoon flour

• 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

Place thawed turkey breast in greased crockpot, leave netting on. Add chicken broth.

Combine syrup, honey, mustard, paprika, onion powder, thyme, salt, and pepper. Rub butter on turkey. Pour syrup mixture over turkey, making thick layer over the turkey.

Cook on low about 5 hours. Remove turkey from crockpot and set aside.

Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a skillet and whisk in flour. Add the turkey drippings from crockpot while whisking. Whisk in the apple cider vinegar. Simmer until the gravy thickens.

Put turkey back into the crockpot and remove the netting. Pull apart into bite-size pieces, then pour the honey maple gravy over the turkey.

Cranberry Christmas Tea, submitted by Loretta Land

• 1 gallon water

• 6 regular teabags

• 12 whole cloves, wrapped in a coffee filter for cooking

• 2 cups sugar

• 1 bag cinnamon red-hot hard candies, dissolved in a small amount of hot water

• 1/2-gallon cranberry juice

• 1/2-gallon apple juice

• 1 package dry cherry gelatin

• 1 (12-ounce) can frozen orange juice

Bring the water to a boil. Add the teabags, cloves, and sugar. Simmer for 10 minutes. Add dissolved red-hot candies, cranberry juice, apple juice, cheery gelatin, and frozen orange juice. Stir to mix well, especially the cherry gelatin. This may be served hot or cold.

Note: This recipe makes about 60 cups in a coffee pot. You can easily cut the recipe in half. I store the extra in the refrigerator in the half-gallon containers the juice was in. I often buy the cranberry and apple juice in a jar already mixed together. I serve this drink year-round. It is especially refreshing served cold in the summertime.

Eggnog, submitted by Nancy Clifton

• 1 (3-ounce) box vanilla instant pudding

• 6 cups milk

• 1 tablespoon vanilla

• 2 eggs

• 1/3 cup sugar

• A little nutmeg

In a mixing bowl, combine pudding mix, sugar and nutmeg. Add eggs, milk, and vanilla. Put into a blender to blend well. Pour into a pitcher to serve.

Taco Salad with Ranch Dressing, submitted by Lauren Kitchen

• 1-pound skinless, boneless chicken breasts

• 1 teaspoon chili powder

• 1 pound lettuce, chopped

• 3/4 of an 8-ounce jar salsa

• 1 (8-ounce) bottle ranch salad dressing

• 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

• 1/4 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

• 1/4 cup black olives, chopped

• 1 cup tortilla chips, crushed

Slice chicken into strips and saute in a greased skillet over medium-high heat for 12 to 16 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through and juices run clear. Let cool slightly.

In a large bowl, toss together the chicken, chili powder, lettuce, Cheddar, Monterey Jack and olives; add salsa and salad dressing until evenly coated.

Chill until ready to serve.

Add tortilla chips to salad and toss again.

Pineapple Noodle Bake, submitted by Bonnie Majors

• 1 (8-ounce) package broad noodles

• 1 (16-ounce) can crushed pineapple

• 1/2 cup brown sugar, scant

• 4 eggs, beaten

• 1/2 cup melted butter

Cook noodles for 15 minutes. Drain.

Drain pineapple. Combine 1/4 cup of the drained pineapple with 2 tablespoons brown sugar and set aside. Mix the remainder of the pineapple with the juice, rest of the brown sugar, beaten eggs, and melted butter. Add the noodles and mix thoroughly.

Pour the pineapple mixture that was set aside into a well buttered 1/2-quart ring mold or casserole dish and spread evenly.

Add the noodle mixture and bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Serves 6-8.