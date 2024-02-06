How to use up every one of your Thanksgiving leftovers

As you prepare for your Thanksgiving feast, it's natural to focus on the big meal. But have you thought about how you'll handle that mountain of Thanksgiving leftovers that often follow? Rather than letting extra turkey, mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce go to waste, why not reimagine them into new, exciting dishes?

With a little creativity, those leftovers can be transformed into fresh meals that extend the joy of Thanksgiving long after the day is over. From turkey sliders to mashed potato cakes, these ideas will help you turn your post-feast extras into a series of mouthwatering meals that keep your Thanksgiving flavors alive while reducing food waste.

Why it's important to use up those leftovers

Thanksgiving is a celebration of togetherness and gratitude. However, it's also one of the biggest food waste days of the year. According to ReFED, a nonprofit working to combat food waste based in the United States, Americans will waste approximately 316 million pounds of food during Thanksgiving in 2024 alone. "This represents more than $556 million worth of groceries thrown away in a single day - a sharp contrast to the spirit of gratitude the day is meant to embody," said Selena Mao, manager at ReFED.

With millions of pounds of uneaten food tossed annually, finding creative ways to repurpose leftovers isn't just practical - it's a small step toward cutting down on food waste. By giving your Thanksgiving staples a second life, you can help minimize waste while continuing to enjoy your holiday feast in fresh and delicious ways. Here's how to use every last bit of your Thanksgiving leftovers.

Turkey

Turkey is undoubtedly the centerpiece of Thanksgiving, and there are plenty of ways to repurpose it in tasty, inventive dishes. Consider making turkey cranberry sliders, a sweet and savory option that pairs leftover turkey with cranberry sauce on soft Hawaiian rolls. These sliders make for a perfect snack or light meal. Adding leftover turkey to soups is also an easy way to repurpose this Thanksgiving staple. Turkey and rice soup or turkey noodle soup are both classics that are easy to prepare and ideal for cozy nights.

Make turkey enchiladas to give your leftovers a Mexican-inspired makeover. For taco lovers, leftover turkey tacos are a quick and delicious option that brings a bit of spice to the table.

If you love traditional chicken pot pie, switch things up by using turkey for a fresh twist on this classic comfort food. Simply combine your leftover turkey with a mix of fresh or frozen vegetables, then stir in a creamy sauce made from a butter and flour roux, milk and broth. Top the mixture with a buttery pie crust, bake until golden and bubbly, and you've got an easy, delicious meal that's perfect for repurposing leftovers.

Finally, don't forget about the turkey carcass. Use it to whip up a flavorful turkey stock that can be a base for future soups and stews. Simply toss your turkey bones in water with some herbs and veggies - chopped onion, carrots, garlic, celery and thyme are favorites - and allow to simmer for about three to four hours over the stove for a flavorful homemade stock.

Pumpkin

Pumpkin isn't just for pies - there are many creative ways to use it. You can transform leftover pumpkin into a savory pumpkin quiche, stir it into oatmeal or yogurt for a boost of flavor or even blend it into a creamy batch of mac and cheese. Adding it to a hearty pumpkin chili for a warm, satisfying meal that's full of fall flavor is also a hit.

Mashed potatoes