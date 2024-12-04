• 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

• 1/2 teaspoon baking powder

• 3 teaspoon cornstarch

• 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

• 1/2 cup chocolate chips semi-sweet

• 1/2 cup white chocolate chips

• 1/2 cup peppermint bits, peppermint Andes mints pieces

• 8 Oreo cookies chopped

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper, or use a silicone baking mat and set aside. Cut the cold butter into cubes and place them in a large mixing bowl along with the brown sugar.

Cream the butter and brown sugar together until fluffy. This will take about two to three minutes on medium or high speed using a hand mixer or stand mixer with a paddle attachment. Add egg and vanilla extract and cream together until light and fluffy. Scrape the sides of the bowl as needed to make sure the ingredients are combined fully. Add the granulated sugar and continue to cream for a further two to three minutes.

Gradually add the all-purpose flour, baking soda, baking powder, cornstarch, and salt to the butter mixture and mix until completely combined.

Add the semi-sweet chocolate chips, white chocolate chips, peppermint pieces, and approximately 6 chopped Oreo Sandwich Cookies. Reserve the remaining chunks of Oreos to garnish the tops of the cookies.

Hand stir the cookie dough until the chocolate chips, Oreo chunks, and peppermint candies are well mixed in.

Using a #12 cookie scoop, scoop about 1/3 cup of cookie dough onto the baking sheet. Allow roughly 2 inches of space between the cookie dough balls to allow for spreading. Before baking, add additional chocolate chips, Oreo pieces, and peppermint bits to the top of the cookies.

Bake at 350 degrees for 9 to 11 minutes, or until the edges are set. The centers of the cookies will still be soft, so allow them to cool on the baking sheet for at least five minutes before moving the cookies onto a wire rack to cool completely.

Notes: Store your Peppermint Oreo Cookies in an airtight container or Ziplock bag once they have completely cooled. Cookies will stay fresh for up to seven days but are best enjoyed within three to four days.

Freeze: These cookies can be frozen for up to three months, which is perfect for preparing for the holidays! Place the cookies in a freezer bag or freezer-safe container and store them in the freezer. Place a piece of parchment paper or plastic wrap between each cookie to prevent them from sticking together.

Source: www.bestcookierecipes.com

Cowboy Cookies

These cookies are filled with all the favorites: coconut, pecans, brown sugar, chocolate chips, and oats – these cookies are perfectly thick, chewy, and the best you’ll ever try. They are a popular type of chocolate chip cookies. They’re known for their slightly crisp exterior and chewy, perfectly delicious center. Brown sugar is one of the most common ingredients used to make these delicious cookies, but other ingredients truly tie everything together. If you’d like to make a sweet dessert from scratch, try this recipe because it’s easier than you might think. These cookies taste amazing on their own, but they’re even better when dipped in a cold glass of milk or a hot cup of your favorite coffee.

• 1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

• 1/2 cup brown sugar

• 1/4 cup white sugar

• 1 large egg

• 1 1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

• 1 cup all-purpose flour

• 1 cup rolled oats

• 1 teaspoon baking soda

• 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

• 1 1/2 cups chocolate chips

• 3/4 cup cornflakes or Rice Krispies

• 3/4 cup shredded coconut flakes

• 1/2 cup toasted chopped pecans

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

I n the bowl of a stand mixer, combine butter, brown sugar, white sugar, egg, and vanilla extract and beat until smooth. Add flour, rolled oats, baking soda, and salt and beat again until combined. Fold in chocolate chips, cornflakes, coconut flakes, and pecans and use a cookie scoop to scoop dough onto the prepared baking sheet.

Loosely cover with cling wrap and chill in the fridge for at least two hours.

When ready to bake, preheat oven to 350 and bake for 10 to 12 minutes. Let cookies cool slightly on the baking sheet.

Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com

Eggnog Thumbprint Cookies

• 1/2 cup butter

• 1/2 cup sugar

• 1/2 cup eggnog

• 1 teaspoon rum extract

• 1 3/4 cup all-purpose flour

• 1 teaspoon baking powder

• 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

• 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 24 Maraschino cherries

For the optional drizzle:

• 1 cup powdered icing sugar

• 1/4 cup eggnog, as needed

• 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

• Rum extract, optional

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Line two baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. Set aside.

In a large bowl, beat together the butter and sugar until light and whipped, about two minutes. Add the eggnog and rum extract and beat until combined.

In a small bowl, stir together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, nutmeg and salt. Slowly beat the dry ingredients in the butter mixture until fully incorporated.

Use a cookie scoop to portion out the cookie dough onto the prepared cookie sheets. Press a maraschino cherry into the center of each cookie dough ball.

Bake for eight to 10 minutes, until just lightly golden brown on the edges.

Allow the cookies to cool completely before adding the optional drizzle.

To make the drizzle, combine the powdered icing sugar, nutmeg and 2 tablespoons of eggnog. Add the rum extract, if using. Beat until fully combined, adding more eggnog as needed to achieve a thick yet runny consistency.

Scoop the drizzle mixture into a piping bag and make a small snip at the end. Drizzle over the cookies. Allow the drizzle to set before eating or storing.

Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com

Cherry Chocolate Chip Cookies

Soft chewy sweet cherry chocolate chip cookies that are bursting with flavor in each bite. Chocolate-covered cherry lovers will do backflips over these sweet cookies. Homemade cherry cookies made from scratch with cherry juice, diced maraschino cherries, chocolate chips, and more.

• 1/4 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

• 1/2 cup white granulated sugar

• 1/2 cup brown sugar

• 1 egg, room temperature

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1 teaspoon maraschino cherry juice from jar

• Pink gel food coloring

• 1 1/2 – 2 cups all-purpose flour

• 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1 cup chopped maraschino cherries

• 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and prepare a baking sheet by lining with parchment paper. Set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, use an electric mixer on medium speed to mix the butter, granulated sugar and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Add the egg and vanilla extract and continue mixing until fully incorporated. Lower electric mixer speed to low. Add the cherry juice and pink gel coloring and mix until fully distributed. Set aside.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda and salt until fully combined. Add 1 1/2 cup of the flour mixture to the large bowl and mix on low speed until well mixed. The dough should be slightly sticky from the cherry syrup, but easy enough to handle to roll dough balls. Add up to an additional 1/2 cup of flour if needed to be able to handle the dough.

Use a spoon or spatula to stir in the chopped cherries and chocolate chips.

Using a 2 tablespoon cookie scoop, form dough balls and place on a prepared baking sheet.

Bake in a preheated oven for 12 to 15 minutes or until the tops are opaque and the edges begin to turn golden brown.

Transfer to a cooling rack to cool completely.

Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com

Easy Shortbread Christmas Cookies

Nothing embodies the warmth and joy of the holidays quite like the aroma of easy shortbread Christmas cookies baking in the oven. These delightful treats are a staple in many Christmas cookie recipes, offering a buttery, melt-in-your-mouth experience that brings comfort and happiness to any home.

• 1 cup butter, softened

• 3/4 cup powdered sugar

• 1 teaspoon vanilla

• 2 cups flour

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• Sprinkles, tiny Christmas red and green balls

Glaze:

• 1/2 cup powdered sugar

• 1 tablespoon milk

• 1/2 teaspoon vanilla

In the bowl of a stand mixer, cream together butter and sugar. Add vanilla. Mix well. Add flour and salt and mix on medium speed until combined. Stir in some sprinkles.

Wrap dough in plastic wrap and form into one large log or two small logs. Twist ends and refrigerate for at least two hours or overnight.

Remove dough from refrigerator. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line baking sheet with parchment paper.

Unwrap dough and slice into 1/4- to 1/2 -inch slices. Place on prepared baking sheet. Bake for five to eight minutes, until set and just barely start to lightly brown on edges.

Let cool on pan for five minutes. Remove and finish cooling on rack.

For glaze: Whisk together sugar, vanilla and milk. Should be a consistency easy to drizzle. Can adjust by adding more milk or more powdered sugar.

Drizzle icing across half of cookie and add sprinkles.

Source: www.crystalandcomp.com

Hot Chocolate Cookies

These easy Hot Chocolate Cookies are always a hit! Made with real hot cocoa, this is always a popular winter or Christmas cookie and is perfect for cookie exchanges. Read the notes below for product information.

• 1 cup butter softened

• 1 cup sugar

• 2/3 cup brown sugar

• 2 large eggs

• 1 teaspoon vanilla

• 3 1/4 cups all-purpose flour*

• 4 packages hot cocoa mix or 3/4 cups hot cocoa mix (Not sugar free)

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1 teaspoon baking soda

• 2 teaspoon baking powder

• 1 cup chocolate chips

• 1 cup dehydrated mini Mallow Bits* mini marshmallows do not work the same and can be a bit of a sticky mess

Beat butter and sugars in large bowl with standing mixer until light and fluffy. Add eggs and vanilla; mix well.

In a separate bowl combine dry ingredients. Gradually beat dry ingredients into butter mixture until blended. Stir in chocolate chips and Mallow Bits*. Cover and chill for at least 30 minutes and up to 24 hours.

When ready to bake, preheat oven to 350 degrees. Drop 2 tablespoons dough, 2 inches apart, onto baking sheets lined with silicone baking mats or parchment paper. Bake nine to 11 minutes or until edges are lightly browned. Cool on baking sheets five minutes; remove to wire racks and cool.

Note: This is a somewhat dry cookie dough. Don't freak out if your dough is thick and dry, and don't add additional liquid to it! It's a dry dough! Dry dough does not equal a dry cookie, have faith!

*For a flatter cookie, use 3 cups flour. For a more compact and taller cookie, use 3 and 1/4 cups flour, and chill your dough for longer than 30 minutes. For almost all cookies, the longer you chill the dough, the better flavor and appearance you'll end up with.

Either way make sure when you measure flour you stir it then spoon it into your measuring cup, then level off. Never scoop your flour with the measuring cup and remember to level off!

A simple hot cocoa mix works best with these. Flavored hot cocoa's can have other ingredients that impact the recipe. I typically make this recipe with Swiss Miss Hot Chocolate. The Dark Chocolate Swiss Miss is actually my favorite for these. I have not tested it with other flavors or brands. Do not use sugar free hot cocoa!

It appears over the years, Swiss Miss has somewhat changed their hot cocoa formula, most likely to remove artificial colors or dyes. As such, the cookies don't seem as dark brown as they previously have. If this bothers you, stir in a tablespoon of cocoa powder (even better if you have DARK cocoa powder).

*Mallow Bits hard to find? This is a new issue in 2020. Buy hot cocoa mixes with marshmallows already in the mix. The "Marshmallow Lovers" versions even come with extra marshmallow packets, perfect for this recipe.

*I’ve found that when chilling the dough for 30 minutes, sometimes it can cause the Mallow Bits to melt when baking. It’s not consistent, and I think it’s dependent on how fresh/dry the Mallow Bits are (it happens to me more when I’ve purchased from Amazon). One way to completely avoid this problem is to mix the Mallow Bits in after you chill the dough. You can just press them into the dough, since it's a stiff, thick dough. We like to press them into the tops of the dough once we've scooped it.

Source: www.lovefromtheoven.com

Have a great week, and until next time, happy baking!

Susan McClanahan is administrator at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center. Send recipes to her at news@semissourian.com or by mail at P.O. Box 699, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702. Recipes published have not been kitchen-tested by Southeast Missourian staff.