As we enter into the Christmas season, you may be invited to one or more gatherings where you need to take a snack or appetizer of some type.

A small group I’m in is having a fun D & D party; Dips and Desserts, so I started thinking about what I was going to take for a dip to share. But throughout the season I have several gatherings that I will need to take food to, so it’s not too early to start getting my list together.

For today, I have several dips and cheeseball recipes to share with you. Several of them call for cranberries because, after all, tis the season! But you may find one or more of these simple and easy-to-prepare recipes useful and helpful during the holiday season.

Hot Crab Dip

A delicious hot party dip made with cream cheese, mayonnaise and fresh crab.

• 2 (8-ounce) blocks cream cheese, softened to room temperature

• 1 cup real mayonnaise

• 2 tablespoons grated onion

• 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, or to taste

• 1/4 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper, or to taste

• 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder, or to taste

• 1/4 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning, or to taste

• 1/4 teaspoon Creole or Cajun seasoning, or to taste, optional

• 1/4 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce, optional

• 1/3 cup heavy cream, more or less

• 1 (14-ounce) can artichoke hearts, drained well and quartered, optional

• 1-pound premium crabmeat, drained

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Butter a 1-1/2-quart casserole dish; set aside.

Dump the crabmeat into a colander to drain and pick through for any stray shell; set aside.

Meanwhile, combine the cream cheese with the mayonnaise, onion, salt, pepper, garlic powder, Old Bay, Cajun seasoning and Worcestershire. Add the cream a little at a time, using only enough to loosen the dip.

Gently fold in the artichoke hearts, if using, and crab and spoon into a buttered casserole dish.

Bake for about 20 to 25 minutes, or until bubbly, heated through and lightly browned on top.

Serve immediately with assorted crackers or toast points.

Source: www.deepsouthdish.com

Cranberry Salsa Over Cream Cheese

This Cranberry Salsa with cream cheese is a spicy and sweet combo that is always a hit at parties.

• 12 ounces fresh cranberries

• 3/4 cup granulated sugar, (add more to taste)

• 1 jalapeno, seeded and chopped coarsely (leave the seeds in if you like it spicy)

• 1/2 cup cilantro

• 4 green onions

• 2 tablespoons lime juice

• Pinch of salt

• 2 (8-ounce) blocks of cream cheese

Place all of the ingredients in a food processor, except cream cheese, and pulse until desired consistency. I like mine fairly fine. Chill in the fridge for a couple of hours (preferably overnight) to allow the salsa to macerate.

When ready to serve, pour over cream cheese and serve with crackers.

This makes enough to cover two blocks of cream cheese. Some people prefer to spread the cream cheese on a serving dish with the salsa on top. I prefer to just pour it on top of a block of cream cheese.

Depending on how tart your cranberries are, you may want to add more sugar. The last batch I added a total of 1 cup of sugar.

Notes: Wheat Thins and Triscuits are great for serving with this because they are sturdy and won't break. I love it with Ritz crackers, but they are too soft and will break with dipping. If you want to use them, just make sure you have a spreader with the salsa. As with all salsa, the quantities are approximate, and you can adjust to your own preferences.

Source: www.the-girl-who-ate-everything.com

Pecan Cheddar Cheese Ring with Strawberry Preserves

Rosalynn Carter’s vintage appetizer recipe for a pecan and cheddar cheese ring with a slight hint of heat with strawberry preserves in the center served with crackers.

• 1 cup chopped pecans, toasted

• 1-pound sharp cheddar cheese, freshly grated or shredded

• 1 small onion, grated (see notes)

• 1 cup mayonnaise

• 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

• Strawberry preserves

Toast pecans in a large skillet over medium-high heat until fragrant and slightly browned. Remove pecans from skillet to cool. Set aside a few tablespoons to garnish the cheese ring before serving if desired.

Shred cheese then add to a large mixing bowl. Add grated onion (squeeze out liquid or dry with a paper towel if too wet), mayonnaise, cayenne pepper and toasted pecans then mix until thoroughly incorporated.

Spoon cheese mixture onto a serving plate then shape into a ring. This isn’t as hard as it sounds, I easily shape mine using a rubber spatula. Cover with plastic wrap then refrigerate for at least 2 hours.

Remove cheese ring from refrigerator 30 minutes before serving. When ready to serve, sprinkle reserved pecans on top of ring then spoon strawberry preserves into the center of the ring. Serve with crackers.

Notes: If your onion puts off a lot of liquid after being grated (most do), squeeze the excess liquid out with your hands. I grab a few fistfuls at a time, then squeeze or place all of the onion between my hands, then press them together.

You absolutely must shred your own cheese for this recipe – do not use pre-shredded cheese.

Toasting the pecans isn’t mandatory, but it makes for better texture and flavor. I run a few tablespoons of roasted pecans through my nut grinder to sprinkle on top as a garnish before serving.

Source: www.southyourmouth.com

Easy Shrimp Spread

Easy Shrimp Spread served with crackers is the perfect southern appetizer for no-fuss entertaining. It's a retro recipe that has never waned in popularity.

• 8 ounces cream cheese, softened

• 1/4 cup mayonnaise

• 2 tablespoons grated sweet onion

• 1 teaspoon horseradish

• 1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

• 2 (4-ounce) cans tiny shrimp, drained and rinsed

• 1 green onion, sliced

Using a hand-held electric mixer, beat cream cheese and mayonnaise until creamy and smooth.

Mix in onion, horseradish and garlic salt.

Set aside a few shrimp for garnish. Chop the rest and stir into cream cheese mixture.

Transfer mixture to a serving bowl. Sprinkle the set aside whole shrimp and the green onions on top. Chill for at least one hour before serving.

Notes: Serve with your favorite crackers or toasted baguette.

Source: spicysouthernkitchen.com

Cranberry Pecan Cheese Ball

What better way to impress your family and guests this holiday season than with this festive cranberry pecan chive and garlic-loaded cheese ball. This tasty crowd-pleasing cheese ball comes together in under 20 minutes, is self-serve, and doesn’t require anything fancy. Serve it with a box of crackers and you’re done!

• 8 ounces cream cheese

• 1 cup white sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

• 1 cup dried cranberries, chopped and divided

• 1 cup pecans chopped and toasted

• 1/4 cup chives or green onions, chopped

• 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

To Toast Pecans: Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Place chopped pecans on a baking tray and bake for 5 minutes or until aromatic. Remove from oven and set aside.

In a large bowl, beat cream cheese, cheddar cheese, 1/2 toasted pecans, 1/2 cup dried cranberries, chive or green onion, and garlic powder until well combined.

Place mixture in the center of a piece of plastic wrap or parchment paper and cover completely with wrap while forming it into a ball shape. Place in fridge until ready to serve.

Just before serving, combine the remaining 1/2 cup pecans, 1/2 dried cranberries, and 2 tablespoons chives on a flat surface or cutting board. Unwrap the ball and roll in cranberry-pecan mixture.

Serve with crackers, pita chips, pretzels, carrots or celery.

Source: gimmedelicious.com

Mini Cheese Ball Bites