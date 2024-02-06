As we enter into the Christmas season, you may be invited to one or more gatherings where you need to take a snack or appetizer of some type.
A small group I’m in is having a fun D & D party; Dips and Desserts, so I started thinking about what I was going to take for a dip to share. But throughout the season I have several gatherings that I will need to take food to, so it’s not too early to start getting my list together.
For today, I have several dips and cheeseball recipes to share with you. Several of them call for cranberries because, after all, tis the season! But you may find one or more of these simple and easy-to-prepare recipes useful and helpful during the holiday season.
Hot Crab Dip
A delicious hot party dip made with cream cheese, mayonnaise and fresh crab.
• 2 (8-ounce) blocks cream cheese, softened to room temperature
• 1 cup real mayonnaise
• 2 tablespoons grated onion
• 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, or to taste
• 1/4 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper, or to taste
• 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder, or to taste
• 1/4 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning, or to taste
• 1/4 teaspoon Creole or Cajun seasoning, or to taste, optional
• 1/4 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce, optional
• 1/3 cup heavy cream, more or less
• 1 (14-ounce) can artichoke hearts, drained well and quartered, optional
• 1-pound premium crabmeat, drained
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Butter a 1-1/2-quart casserole dish; set aside.
Dump the crabmeat into a colander to drain and pick through for any stray shell; set aside.
Meanwhile, combine the cream cheese with the mayonnaise, onion, salt, pepper, garlic powder, Old Bay, Cajun seasoning and Worcestershire. Add the cream a little at a time, using only enough to loosen the dip.
Gently fold in the artichoke hearts, if using, and crab and spoon into a buttered casserole dish.
Bake for about 20 to 25 minutes, or until bubbly, heated through and lightly browned on top.
Serve immediately with assorted crackers or toast points.
Source: www.deepsouthdish.com
Cranberry Salsa Over Cream Cheese
This Cranberry Salsa with cream cheese is a spicy and sweet combo that is always a hit at parties.
• 12 ounces fresh cranberries
• 3/4 cup granulated sugar, (add more to taste)
• 1 jalapeno, seeded and chopped coarsely (leave the seeds in if you like it spicy)
• 1/2 cup cilantro
• 4 green onions
• 2 tablespoons lime juice
• Pinch of salt
• 2 (8-ounce) blocks of cream cheese
Place all of the ingredients in a food processor, except cream cheese, and pulse until desired consistency. I like mine fairly fine. Chill in the fridge for a couple of hours (preferably overnight) to allow the salsa to macerate.
When ready to serve, pour over cream cheese and serve with crackers.
This makes enough to cover two blocks of cream cheese. Some people prefer to spread the cream cheese on a serving dish with the salsa on top. I prefer to just pour it on top of a block of cream cheese.
Depending on how tart your cranberries are, you may want to add more sugar. The last batch I added a total of 1 cup of sugar.
Notes: Wheat Thins and Triscuits are great for serving with this because they are sturdy and won't break. I love it with Ritz crackers, but they are too soft and will break with dipping. If you want to use them, just make sure you have a spreader with the salsa. As with all salsa, the quantities are approximate, and you can adjust to your own preferences.
Source: www.the-girl-who-ate-everything.com
Pecan Cheddar Cheese Ring with Strawberry Preserves
Rosalynn Carter’s vintage appetizer recipe for a pecan and cheddar cheese ring with a slight hint of heat with strawberry preserves in the center served with crackers.
• 1 cup chopped pecans, toasted
• 1-pound sharp cheddar cheese, freshly grated or shredded
• 1 small onion, grated (see notes)
• 1 cup mayonnaise
• 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
• Strawberry preserves
Toast pecans in a large skillet over medium-high heat until fragrant and slightly browned. Remove pecans from skillet to cool. Set aside a few tablespoons to garnish the cheese ring before serving if desired.
Shred cheese then add to a large mixing bowl. Add grated onion (squeeze out liquid or dry with a paper towel if too wet), mayonnaise, cayenne pepper and toasted pecans then mix until thoroughly incorporated.
Spoon cheese mixture onto a serving plate then shape into a ring. This isn’t as hard as it sounds, I easily shape mine using a rubber spatula. Cover with plastic wrap then refrigerate for at least 2 hours.
Remove cheese ring from refrigerator 30 minutes before serving. When ready to serve, sprinkle reserved pecans on top of ring then spoon strawberry preserves into the center of the ring. Serve with crackers.
Notes: If your onion puts off a lot of liquid after being grated (most do), squeeze the excess liquid out with your hands. I grab a few fistfuls at a time, then squeeze or place all of the onion between my hands, then press them together.
You absolutely must shred your own cheese for this recipe – do not use pre-shredded cheese.
Toasting the pecans isn’t mandatory, but it makes for better texture and flavor. I run a few tablespoons of roasted pecans through my nut grinder to sprinkle on top as a garnish before serving.
Source: www.southyourmouth.com
Easy Shrimp Spread
Easy Shrimp Spread served with crackers is the perfect southern appetizer for no-fuss entertaining. It's a retro recipe that has never waned in popularity.
• 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
• 1/4 cup mayonnaise
• 2 tablespoons grated sweet onion
• 1 teaspoon horseradish
• 1/2 teaspoon garlic salt
• 2 (4-ounce) cans tiny shrimp, drained and rinsed
• 1 green onion, sliced
Using a hand-held electric mixer, beat cream cheese and mayonnaise until creamy and smooth.
Mix in onion, horseradish and garlic salt.
Set aside a few shrimp for garnish. Chop the rest and stir into cream cheese mixture.
Transfer mixture to a serving bowl. Sprinkle the set aside whole shrimp and the green onions on top. Chill for at least one hour before serving.
Notes: Serve with your favorite crackers or toasted baguette.
Source: spicysouthernkitchen.com
Cranberry Pecan Cheese Ball
What better way to impress your family and guests this holiday season than with this festive cranberry pecan chive and garlic-loaded cheese ball. This tasty crowd-pleasing cheese ball comes together in under 20 minutes, is self-serve, and doesn’t require anything fancy. Serve it with a box of crackers and you’re done!
• 8 ounces cream cheese
• 1 cup white sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
• 1 cup dried cranberries, chopped and divided
• 1 cup pecans chopped and toasted
• 1/4 cup chives or green onions, chopped
• 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
To Toast Pecans: Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Place chopped pecans on a baking tray and bake for 5 minutes or until aromatic. Remove from oven and set aside.
In a large bowl, beat cream cheese, cheddar cheese, 1/2 toasted pecans, 1/2 cup dried cranberries, chive or green onion, and garlic powder until well combined.
Place mixture in the center of a piece of plastic wrap or parchment paper and cover completely with wrap while forming it into a ball shape. Place in fridge until ready to serve.
Just before serving, combine the remaining 1/2 cup pecans, 1/2 dried cranberries, and 2 tablespoons chives on a flat surface or cutting board. Unwrap the ball and roll in cranberry-pecan mixture.
Serve with crackers, pita chips, pretzels, carrots or celery.
Source: gimmedelicious.com
Mini Cheese Ball Bites
Mini cheese ball bites are the perfect appetizer for Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve or any time! Roll them in your favorite topping and stick a pretzel in them for an easy bite-sized app!
For the Cheese Balls:
• 16 ounces cream cheese, softened
• 1 cup white sharp cheddar cheese, freshly shredded
• 2 tablespoons salted sweet cream butter, softened
• 1 tablespoon horseradish sauce
• 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
Toppings:
• 1/2 cup green onion, finely chopped
• 1/2 cup dried cranberries, chopped
• 1/2 cup sliced almonds, chopped
• 1/2 cup pecans, finely chopped
• 5 slices bacon cooked, finely chopped
• 30 pretzel sticks
Using a stand mixer, or a medium size mixing bowl and a hand-held mixer on medium-high, beat the cream cheese and butter for 1 minute.
Add the cheddar cheese, horseradish sauce and the Worcestershire sauce. Continue mixing on medium speed until well combined.
Tightly cover the bowl and chill in the refrigerator for 1 hour.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Set it aside.
Using a 1 tablespoon cookie scoop, scoop out the cheese mixture. Roll it into a ball and set it on the prepared baking sheet.
Once all of the cheese mixture has been scooped and balled, roll the cheese balls in the different toppings until the cheese balls are completely coated. Return the coated cheese balls to the baking sheet.
Just before serving, stick the pretzel sticks into the center of the cheese ball to serve as a handle for picking them up. Set on a pretty serving tray for presentation.
Source: princesspinkygirl.com
Cowboy Dip
This Cowboy Dip will definitely be at our next family party. The best food is finger food, and this is one finger food appetizer you need to try.
• 1 1/2 cups sour cream
• 2 tablespoons dry ranch dressing mix
• 3 tablespoons bacon, cooked and crumbled
• 1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
• 1/2 teaspoon garlic salt
• 3 teaspoons horseradish
• 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
• 1 tablespoon green onions, sliced
In a medium bowl combine the sour cream, ranch dressing mix, bacon bits, cheddar cheese, garlic salt, horseradish, and Worcestershire sauce, until fully combined.
Sprinkle the green onions on top as a garnish.
Serve with vegetables, chips, or pita bread slices.
Notes: If you are looking to lighten the calories, try replacing the sour cream with plain Greek yogurt: Greek yogurt and sour cream taste almost the exact same to me.
Source: www.sixsistersstuff.com
Baked Orange Cranberry Dip
Are you ready to add a twist of zest and a burst of berry to your culinary repertoire? Let me introduce you to a delightful creation that’s bound to become a staple in your holiday menu: the Baked Orange Cranberry Dip. This recipe is not just about tantalizing your taste buds; it’s a journey into a world of creamy textures, tangy flavors and festive cheer.
Discover the joy of holiday cooking with our Baked Orange Cranberry Dip. Perfect for festive gatherings. Easy to make and ideal for sharing.
• 2 (8-ounce) blocks cream cheese, softened
• Zest of 1 orange
• 3 cups extra sharp white cheddar, divided into 2 cups and 1 cup
• 2 cups of whole berry cranberry sauce, plus an additional 1/4 cup for topping
• 1 cup fresh cranberries
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9x13-inch inch square baking pan and set aside.
Add the softened cream cheese to a large bowl and cream using a hand-held mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy. Use a zester to zest a large orange over the cream cheese. Grate and add 2 cups of extra sharp white cheddar and spoon in 2 cups of cranberry sauce to the bowl. Mix together until all the ingredients are combined.
Add the whole, fresh cranberries to the bowl and fold in until evenly incorporated.
Spoon the cream cheese mixture into the prepared baking dish and smooth out. Sprinkle the remaining 1 cup of cheese over the top of the cream cheese mixture and evenly dollop the extra cranberry sauce over the top of the cheese. Bake uncovered for 25 minutes, then broil for an additional 1-2 minutes until top is golden and bubbly.
Remove the dish from the oven and let sit for 5 minutes before serving, it will be piping hot. Garnish with a few fresh cranberries and rosemary for a festive vibe.
Notes: Allow the dip to cool to room temperature before storing. This prevents condensation which can affect the texture. Transfer the cooled dip into an airtight container. It can be refrigerated for up to 3-4 days.
This Baked Orange Cranberry Dip is a fantastic make-ahead dish for your gatherings. You can prepare the dip a day or two in advance, cover it, and store it in the refrigerator until you're ready to bake it. When you're ready to serve, simply bake it following the original instructions.
Try different types of cheese for varying flavors — a mix of mozzarella and cheddar can offer a milder taste, while a bit of blue cheese can add a sharp, tangy twist.
For added texture and flavor, consider sprinkling chopped pecans or walnuts on top before baking.
While crackers and bread are great, don’t overlook fresh vegetables such as carrot sticks or cucumber rounds for a healthier dipping option.
Source: sweetteaandsprinkles.com
Holiday Cheese Spread
• 2 cups of cranberry jam
• 2 cups finely grated sharp cheddar cheese
• 1 cup of creamy mayonnaise
• 1 cup green onion, cut small
• 1 cup of pecans, cut small
• 2 packages Ritz crackers (for serving)
• Salt and freshly ground black pepper to your choice
In a bowl, mix together the cheese, mayonnaise, scallions, and pecans. Season. Place it in a serving dish of your choice. Spread the raspberry jam over the dip.
Cover the fridge and leave it in the fridge for at least an hour.
Serve sauce alongside Ritz crackers
Source: www.seobegi.com
Swiss Almond Cheese Ball
This Swiss Almond Cheese Ball makes the perfect holiday appetizer! Because no holiday celebration is complete without a cheeseball… and this Swiss Almond combo is to die for! If you’ve never tried it, now is the perfect time to try it and fall in love.
• 16 ounces cream cheese, softened to room temperature
• 6 ounces finely shredded Swiss cheese
• 6 ounces cooked bacon, chopped
• 1 tablespoon white wine, optional
• 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
• 3/4 cup sliced almonds, divided
• 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
• 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
• 1 tablespoon fresh rosemary, minced
In a medium mixing bowl, combine cream cheese, Swiss cheese, cooked bacon, white wine (if using), Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, and onion powder. Mix until ingredients are incorporated. Stir in 1/4 cup sliced almonds.
Wrap tightly in plastic wrap and shape into a ball. Chill 1-2 hours or overnight. (*See recipe tips below.)
Before serving, on a small plate, combine remaining sliced almonds and minced rosemary. Roll cheeseball in almond mixture to coat.
Serve with your favorite crackers, pretzels, or sliced apples.
Notes: Variations: Add dried cranberries or chopped dried apricots. Use mozzarella, provolone, or Parmesan in place of Swiss. Substitute chopped almonds or another kind of nut in place of sliced almonds. Use sage or thyme in place of rosemary. Substitute dried herbs for fresh. Omit the white wine. Omit the bacon for a vegetarian appetizer.
Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
