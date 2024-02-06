In 1856, the Missouri General Assembly passed legislation and purchased a 15-foot-tall marble monument from Georgia for $500 and had it shipped by steamboat to Commerce. Eight oxen pulling wagons brought the pieces to the Giboney Family Cemetery. Southeast Missouri has produced two governors and three lieutenant governors. Lt. Gov. Wilson Brown received this monument because he was “known as the politest man in Missouri.”

Brown was born Aug. 27, 1804, in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, and was educated as a doctor. In 1823, he arrived in Missouri. Being one of few doctors in the area between Cape Girardeau and New Madrid, he was considered a leader in the medical field.

In 1830, he married Amanda Giboney, daughter of Robert Giboney and cousin to Mary Giboney, wife of Louis Houck. They had three daughters. To supplement his income, he served as postmaster of Ogden, New Madrid County, from 1836 to 1839. Brown purchased 144 acres from Andrew and John Ramsey for $2,742 in northern Scott County, just 2 miles north of Spring Hill, known as Kelso today. In 1838, Brown was elected to the General Assembly, serving one term. The location of his land allowed him to become the first postmaster of Spring Hill, serving from 1840 to 1843.

Brown, as a landowner, accumulated a total of 269 acres in northern Scott County, along with 255 acres in Sikeston. Around 1840, Brown built a large home on 10 acres in Cape Girardeau. The home was bordered by Good Hope, Morgan Oak, Middle and Frederick streets. In 1849, a cholera epidemic hit Missouri. Brown contracted the illness and survived.

He was appointed state auditor by Gov. Austin King in January 1849, serving until 1852, when he resigned to run for lieutenant governor. He was elected lieutenant governor in 1852, becoming the second lieutenant governor from Cape Girardeau, after Franklin Cannon (1836-40). Brown, a Democrat, won the election by a landslide.