HistoryOctober 27, 2024

Today in History: Oct. 27

On October 27, notable events include the 2018 Tree of Life synagogue shooting, the 1787 publication of the first Federalist Paper, and the 2004 Boston Red Sox World Series win.

In this Oct. 27, 2004 file photo Boston Red Sox pitcher Keith Foulke, center, and first baseman Doug Mientkiewicz, left, celebrate after St. Louis Cardinals' Edgar Renteria (3) grounded out to end the ninth inning and give Boston a 3-0 win and a sweep of the World Series in St. Louis. The Red Sox won their first World Series since 1918 and breaking the "Curse of the Babino."
In this Oct. 27, 2004 file photo Boston Red Sox pitcher Keith Foulke, center, and first baseman Doug Mientkiewicz, left, celebrate after St. Louis Cardinals' Edgar Renteria (3) grounded out to end the ninth inning and give Boston a 3-0 win and a sweep of the World Series in St. Louis. The Red Sox won their first World Series since 1918 and breaking the "Curse of the Babino." AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Today is Sunday, Oct. 27, the 301st day of 2024. There are 65 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Oct. 27, 2018, a gunman shot and killed 11 congregants and wounded six others at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue in the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history; authorities said the suspect, Robert Bowers, raged against Jews during and after the rampage. (Bowers was convicted and sentenced to death in 2023.)

Also on this date:

In 1787, the first of the Federalist Papers, a series of essays calling for ratification of the United States Constitution, was published.

In 1962, during the Cuban Missile Crisis, a U-2 reconnaissance aircraft was shot down while flying over Cuba, killing the pilot, U.S. Air Force Maj. Rudolf Anderson Jr.

In 1995, a sniper killed one soldier and wounded 18 others at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. (Paratrooper William J. Kreutzer was convicted in the shootings and condemned to death; the sentence was later commuted to life in prison.)

In 1998, Hurricane Mitch cut through the western Caribbean, pummeling coastal Honduras and Belize; the storm caused several thousand deaths in Central America in the days that followed.

In 2004, the Boston Red Sox won their first World Series since 1918, sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals in four games.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor-comedian John Cleese is 85. Author Maxine Hong Kingston is 84. Country singer Lee Greenwood is 82. Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is 79. Author Fran Lebowitz is 74. Actor-director Roberto Benigni is 72. Golf Hall of Famer Patty Sheehan is 68. Singer Simon Le Bon (Duran Duran) is 66. Internet news editor Matt Drudge is 58. Author Anthony Doerr is 51. Violinist Vanessa-Mae is 46. TV personality Kelly Osbourne is 40.

Today in History
