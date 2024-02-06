Today in History: Oct. 19

Today is Saturday, Oct. 19, the 293rd day of 2024. There are 73 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Oct. 19, 1987, the stock market crashed as the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 508 points, or 22.6% in value (its largest daily percentage loss ever), to close at 1,738.74 on what came to be known as “Black Monday.”

Also on this date:

In 1781, British troops under Gen. Lord Cornwallis surrendered at Yorktown, Virginia, as the American Revolution neared its end.

In 1914, the First Battle of Ypres began in World War I.