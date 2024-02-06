All sections
HistoryOctober 19, 2024

Today in History: Oct. 19

On this day: Black Monday hit Wall Street in 1987, Cornwallis surrendered at Yorktown in 1781, and Martin Luther King Jr. was arrested in 1960. Discover more historical events from Oct. 19.

Traders on the floor of the New York stock exchange watch monitors for transactions, Oct. 19,1987, after the market fell more than 500 points on a single day, setting a record drop. Experts said much of the drop resulted from negative feelings about the U.S. deficits.
Traders on the floor of the New York stock exchange watch monitors for transactions, Oct. 19,1987, after the market fell more than 500 points on a single day, setting a record drop. Experts said much of the drop resulted from negative feelings about the U.S. deficits. AP Photo

Today is Saturday, Oct. 19, the 293rd day of 2024. There are 73 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Oct. 19, 1987, the stock market crashed as the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 508 points, or 22.6% in value (its largest daily percentage loss ever), to close at 1,738.74 on what came to be known as “Black Monday.”

Also on this date:

In 1781, British troops under Gen. Lord Cornwallis surrendered at Yorktown, Virginia, as the American Revolution neared its end.

In 1914, the First Battle of Ypres began in World War I.

In 1960, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was arrested during a sit-down protest at a lunch counter in Atlanta.

In 1977, the supersonic Concorde made its first landing in New York City, flying from Toulouse, France, in three hours and 44 minutes.

In 2003, Pope John Paul II beatified Mother Teresa during a ceremony in St. Peter’s Square.

In 2005, Saddam Hussein was put on trial by the Iraqi Interim Government, accused of crimes against humanity.

In 2016, in the third and final 2016 presidential debate, Republican Donald Trump refused to say he would accept the results of the election if he were to lose.

Today’s Birthdays: Artist Peter Max is 87. Actor John Lithgow is 79. Fox News host Steve Doocy is 68. Singer Jennifer Holliday is 64. Boxing Hall of Famer Evander Holyfield is 62. “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” host Ty Pennington is 60. Filmmaker Jon Favreau is 58. Former first daughter Amy Carter is 57. “South Park” co-creator Trey Parker is 55. Comedian Chris Kattan is 54. Musician Pras Michel (Fugees) is 52. Filmmaker Jason Reitman is 47. Actor Gillian Jacobs is 42. Actor Rebecca Ferguson is 41.

– Associated Press

