January 3, 2025

Today in History: Jan. 3

On January 3rd: Babe Ruth was sold to the Yankees in 1920, sparking a legendary era. Key historical events include Washington's victory at Princeton, Apple's incorporation, and Elizabeth Holmes' conviction.

In this July 1929 file photo, New York Yankees' Babe Ruth, who was injured, stands in the dugout during the baseball team's game at Cleveland.
In this July 1929 file photo, New York Yankees' Babe Ruth, who was injured, stands in the dugout during the baseball team's game at Cleveland. AP Photo, File

Today is Friday, Jan. 3, the third day of 2025. There are 362 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Jan. 3, 1920, Boston Red Sox owner Harry Frazee sold the contract of Babe Ruth to the New York Yankees, beginning a championship era for the Yankees and decades of heartache for Red Sox fans. (The Red Sox would ultimately break the “curse” in 2004, winning their first World Series in 86 years.)

Also on this date:

In 1777, Gen. George Washington’s army routed British troops in the Battle of Princeton, New Jersey.

In 1861, more than two weeks before Georgia seceded from the Union, the state militia seized Fort Pulaski at the order of Gov. Joseph E. Brown.

In 1977, Apple Computer was incorporated in Cupertino, California, by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Mike Markkula Jr.

In 1990, ousted Panamanian leader Manuel Noriega surrendered to U.S. forces, 10 days after taking refuge in the Vatican’s diplomatic mission.

In 2022, a jury in San Jose, California, convicted Elizabeth Holmes of duping investors into believing that her startup company Theranos had developed a revolutionary medical device that could detect diseases and conditions from a few drops of blood.

Today’s Birthdays: Musician Stephen Stills is 80. Musician John Paul Jones (Led Zeppelin) is 79. Actor-director Mel Gibson is 69. Basketball Hall of Famer Cheryl Miller is 61. Former NFL quarterback Eli Manning is 44. R&B singer Lloyd Polite, Jr. is 39. Actor Florence Pugh is 29. Environmental activist Greta Thunberg is 22.

Today in History
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

