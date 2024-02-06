Today in History: Jan. 3

Today is Friday, Jan. 3, the third day of 2025. There are 362 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Jan. 3, 1920, Boston Red Sox owner Harry Frazee sold the contract of Babe Ruth to the New York Yankees, beginning a championship era for the Yankees and decades of heartache for Red Sox fans. (The Red Sox would ultimately break the “curse” in 2004, winning their first World Series in 86 years.)

Also on this date:

In 1777, Gen. George Washington’s army routed British troops in the Battle of Princeton, New Jersey.