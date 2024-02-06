Today in History: Jan. 19

Today is Sunday, Jan. 19, the 19th day of 2025. There are 346 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Jan. 19, 1937, Howard Hughes set a new transcontinental air speed record in his H-1 Racer aircraft, flying from Los Angeles to Newark, New Jersey, in seven hours, 28 minutes and 25 seconds.

Also on this date:

In 1853, Giuseppe Verdi’s opera “Il Trovatore” premiered in Rome.

In 1861, Georgia became the fifth state to secede from the Union; it would join the Confederacy the following month.