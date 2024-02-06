Today in History: Jan. 18

Today is Saturday, Jan. 18, the 18th day of 2025. There are 347 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Jan. 18, 1958, Canadian Willie O’Ree became the first Black player in the National Hockey League as he made his debut with the Boston Bruins.

Also on this date:

In 1778, English navigator Captain James Cook reached the present-day Hawaiian Islands, which he dubbed the “Sandwich Islands.”

In 1911, the first landing of an aircraft on a ship took place as pilot Eugene B. Ely brought his Curtiss biplane in for a safe landing on the deck of the armored cruiser USS Pennsylvania in San Francisco Harbor.

In 1973, Pink Floyd began recording “Dark Side of the Moon.”