Out of the past: Oct. 8

1999

​Burlap to Cashmere, a Brooklyn band with an unusual sound, headlines the evening opening of the City of Roses Music Festival in downtown Cape Girardeau; the band plays at 10:30 on the main stage across from Hutson’s Furniture Store, followed by local heroes Papa Aborigine at midnight; bands are also playing at the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus, the Yacht Club, Broussard’s, Rude Dog, Ragsdale’s Upstairs, Detours, Ragsdale’s Downstairs, Mollies, Kelsen Gallery, the Wine Cellar, Touch of Grace and at the outdoor Swing Stage at Main and Themis streets; the festival will continue all day tomorrow, culminating with the St. Louis jazz band El Buho.

The Alzheimer’s Association of St. Louis has opened an office in Cape Girardeau to serve families touched but Alzheimer’s disease in Cape Girardeau, Scott, Stoddard and Butler counties; the office is housed with the Southeast Area Agency on Aging, 1219 N. Kingshighway.

1974

​A request Monday by the Cape Girardeau Council of the University of Missouri Extension Division for additional funds to meet office rent prompted a County Court inquiry about the possibility of a reduction in the division’s office staff at Jackson; Associate Judge J. Ronald Fischer raised the question after two members of the council — Charles Schabbing and Theodore Seabaugh — requested that the court appropriate an additional $211 for each of the last three months of this year to meet the rent the division pays for the basement of the Jackson Post Office; the court agreed to pick up the cost of the rent for the remainder of the year.

The Shawnee Education Association and Board of Education Unit School District in Illinois have reached a tentative agreement that has reopened schools for at least two more weeks; meanwhile, work has resumed on the new Student Union at Southeast Missouri State University, as striking sheet metal workers have removed their picket lines.

1949