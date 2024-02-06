Out of the past: Oct. 29

1999

There’s no room at the mall; West Park Mall’s available space is 100% leased for the first time in its 18-year history, which means consumers will have access to a total of 106 retail outlets at the mall this holiday season.

President Bill Clinton’s veto of a crime bill threatens efforts to relocate the Southeast Missouri Crime Lab; the vetoed bill included $500,000 to refurbish and remodel a building at Ellis and Merriwether streets that has been used as a warehouse by Southeast Missouri State University’s facilities management department; the remodeled structure would serve as the new crime lab; currently, the lab occupies an old house on Henderson Avenue.

1974

For the first time in six years, Cape Girardeau County likely won’t be forced to borrow money to see it through the end of the year; County Auditor H. Weldon Macke recommended Monday that the County Court transfer $40,000 from the road and bridge budget into the general revenue fund and gave an optimistic report on the county’s financial condition as the year draws to a close.

Dr. Jean A. Chapman, Cape Girardeau County health officer, urging the adoption of a 10-cent tax levy to support a county health unit, compares the county today, which has no such agency, to a city without a fire department; he speaks at a forum conducted by the League of Women Voters and the Cape County Advisory Health Council at Cape Girardeau Central High School auditorium; joining him on the panel are Betty Ross, public health nurse; Marvin Campbell, county sanitarian; O.D. Niswonger, president of the advisory council; and Charlotte Craig, public health nurse in the Scott County Public Health Unit.