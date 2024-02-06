Out of the past: Oct. 2

1999
A man who has devoted his 26 years at Southeast Missouri State University to inspiring art teachers was honored last night as the winner of the 1999 Otto F. Dingeldein Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Arts; Dr. Edwin Smith, a professor of art education at SEMO, received the award at the annual Dingeldein Award party at the Arts Council galleries,119 Independence St.
Homer Gilbert and Leland “Freck” Shivelbine, Cape Girardeau musician institutions, were honored for their lifetimes of work Friday night at the Southeast Missouri Music Awards Banquet; Gilbert and Shivelbine share the Lifetime Achievement Award given by the City of Roses Music Heritage Association.
1974
A get-tough policy on motorists who drive on Cape Girardeau streets barricaded during the extensive resurfacing program is announced by the police department; interim Police Chief Warren W. Stover says “citations will be issued to all offenders” who use the barricaded streets; it is also announced that several blocks of Broadway, one of the city’s main thoroughfares, will be closed later this week.
Jackson receives its first bloodmobile visit since Cape Girardeau County began participation in a new blood bank program administered by the Red Cross; a large number of donors are expected to give blood on the bloodmobile’s second visit to the county, which will continue through Friday at two locations — the American Legion Post Home at Jackson and the Cape Girardeau Naval Reserve Center.
1949
The 261 members of Christ Lutheran Church in Gordonville, three of whom are charter members of the congregation, will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the founding of the church with a series of observances this week; the commemorative series of services will begin Thursday evening, when the Rev. Hugo Hoyer of Wichita, Kansas, a former pastor, speaks on “The Profitable Task”; Christ Lutheran was established in 1899 by a group who wanted to organize a church in their midst; also, a great need was felt for the use of the English language at church services.
The Rev. E. Harrison Hamilton, for 21 years a missionary in China, speaks in the evening at First Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau; he sailed for China on Aug 18, 1922, where he was a missionary until he returned to this country in 1941.
1924
Contracts aggregating $34,769.37 for seven additional blocks of paving in Cape Girardeau were awarded to Keller & Haas, local contractors, by the City Council yesterday; the projects and winning bids are Frederick from Good Hope to College, $14,549.62; Henderson from Harmony to Independence, $10,541.75; Henderson from Broadway to Harmony, $5,662, and Merriwether from Sprigg to Frederick, $4,015.
The opening gun in the Republican presidential race in Cape Girardeau County was fired last night at Common Pleas Courthouse, when three speakers — two women and a man — in enthusiastic addresses predicted the success of the ticket in November; the rally at the park was a climax to the day school of instruction for women voters, which was attended by more than 100 persons from this and adjoining counties.
