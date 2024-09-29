Out of the past: Oct. 1

1999

The Cape Girardeau Board of Education yesterday unanimously agreed to ask voters in 2000 to approve an $18 million bond issue without a tax increase and a separate tax-levy hike to make staff salaries competitive; the board will decide before the end of January when and in what order to present the issues to voters in two separate elections.

Columbia Sportswear Co. plans to close its Chaffee plant next spring; employees were told of the closure yesterday; representatives from the company’s headquarters in Portland, Oregon, say the closure is a move to reduce costs and enhance operating efficiency; the Chaffee facility employs about 185 persons.

1974

Lt. William W. Stover has definite ideas on how the Cape Girardeau Police Department should be run, and today, as interim chief, he begins to implement some of those ideas; during his six-week term as chief, Stover says he will establish a chain of command, begin a Saturday training program for the entire force and standardize equipment and uniforms used by the men; although the training sessions and chain of command aren’t new ideas, he says they need to be written down and enforced.

A grant of $1,256,589 has been made to the Charleston Housing Authority through the Department of Housing and Urban Development for construction of 50 additional units of public housing under the turnkey program; the units will be built on six different sites in a seven-acre area in the western part of the city north of Marshall Street.