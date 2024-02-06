Out of the past: Oct. 13

1999
Members of the House of Prayer hope completion of a new education center in the near future will mean better opportunities for Cape Girardeau’s youth; just over a year ago, church officials purchased a nearby house at 712 Independence St., but had no clear plans for the property; after research by youth minister J. Scott Porter, members learned that with a little work the building could be converted into a center offering programs and services for youth.
A record-high mold count is causing allergy problems for those with even a mild sensitivity to the allergen; the mold count taken Monday and reported today by the National Allergy Bureau Reporting Station in Cape Girardeau is 112,878 spores per cubic meter of air; a high count is 30,000 to 40,000.
1974
The New Testament Baptist Church on Cape Rock Drive observes its annual Old Fashioned Sunday, with worship services being conducted under an old-fashioned brush arbor constructed for the event; special guest speaker is Jerry Borden, and he is accompanied by music director Bill Worley; both are from the Bible Baptist Church in Paducah, Kentucky.
The Rev. Gary D. Byrkit is installed as pastor of First Christian Church of Chaffee in an afternoon service; during the service, he is also installed as associate minister of the First Christian Church of Cape Girardeau; the installation address is delivered by Dr. Lester B. Rickman, president-minister of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Missouri.
1949
Cape Girardeau city officials announce that a $390,000 bond issue proposal for three different civic projects will be submitted to voters at a special meeting Dec. 6; the amounts to be decided by ballot are: Two new fire stations and equipment – $165,000, swimming pool and bathhouse – $200,000 and completion of the Arena Building – $25,000; all three projects have been discussed for more than 10 years
CAIRO, Ill. – Alexander and Pulaski County residents are protesting the aerial “bombing” of geese at Horseshoe Lake; they’re up in arms over the practice of planes flying into flocks of geese, which residents say drives the birds to other refuges at Crab Orchard Lake near Carbondale, Illinois, and to other bodies of water in Missouri and other states; many say it’s inhumane, contending the planes drive the geese frantic, causing collisions among the birds and keeping them in flight for sustained periods of time; the Fish and Wildlife Service says the bombing disperses the flocks to other areas.
1924
The names John Walker, Uriah Brock, Alexander McLain, Thomas Hill, Stephen Rainey, Ishumer Hubble, Robert Brevard and Col. Christopher Hayes were enshrined Saturday on a bronze tablet displayed in the Cape Girardeau Post Office; more than 50 persons attended the unveiling of the memorial to the eight veterans of the Revolutionary War known to be buried in the county; the Cape Girardeau chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution sponsored the affair.
A bale of cotton weighing 418 pounds is ginned for P.E. Daugherty of near Ancell, who brought the first load of cotton of the season to the Cape Girardeau gin; the load weighed 1,495 pounds before ginning; nearly every cotton grower in the county will be picking this week, many having started last week; the warm, sunny weather of the past week has greatly benefited the crop.
Southeast Missourian librarian Sharon Sanders compiles the information for the daily Out of the Past column. She also writes a weekend column called “From the Morgue” that showcases interesting historical stories from the newspaper.
