Out of the past: Oct. 13

1999

Members of the House of Prayer hope completion of a new education center in the near future will mean better opportunities for Cape Girardeau’s youth; just over a year ago, church officials purchased a nearby house at 712 Independence St., but had no clear plans for the property; after research by youth minister J. Scott Porter, members learned that with a little work the building could be converted into a center offering programs and services for youth.

A record-high mold count is causing allergy problems for those with even a mild sensitivity to the allergen; the mold count taken Monday and reported today by the National Allergy Bureau Reporting Station in Cape Girardeau is 112,878 spores per cubic meter of air; a high count is 30,000 to 40,000.

1974

The New Testament Baptist Church on Cape Rock Drive observes its annual Old Fashioned Sunday, with worship services being conducted under an old-fashioned brush arbor constructed for the event; special guest speaker is Jerry Borden, and he is accompanied by music director Bill Worley; both are from the Bible Baptist Church in Paducah, Kentucky.

The Rev. Gary D. Byrkit is installed as pastor of First Christian Church of Chaffee in an afternoon service; during the service, he is also installed as associate minister of the First Christian Church of Cape Girardeau; the installation address is delivered by Dr. Lester B. Rickman, president-minister of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Missouri.