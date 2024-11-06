Out of the past: Nov. 7

1999

​Workers of the Main Street Levee District burn driftwood that had accumulated along the inside of Cape Girardeau’s floodwall north of the Broadway floodgate; the clearing is being done at the request of the Army Corps of Engineers; much of the wood was left over from the flood of 1993, according to one of the workers.

Mohawk Iroquois journalist and community activist Doug George of Onondaga Reservation in Central New York speaks to a small gathering of Southeast Missouri State University students interested in the Iroquois culture; George predicts the gambling casinos, viewed by many Indian tribes as an escape hatch from reservation poverty, will be the tribes’ undoing; George contends, “Gambling will ultimately result in the demise of the Indian people as independent. It extracts from the human spirit and produces nothing.”

1974

​Tuesday’s narrow victory by Democrat Ervin Hobbs over County Court Presiding Judge Clarence W. Suedekum again puts construction of the controversial county jail and sheriff’s office in a questionable light; although Hobbs remains uncommitted on the jail question, today he says he believes the expenditure of $750,000 or more for a new jail is unwise.

The Missouri Highway Department’s proposed relocation of Highway 72 south of Jackson gains heavy endorsement by local residents at a public hearing on the corridor location conducted by District 10 officials at Jackson; 20 persons representing a wide range of businesses, civic organizations and city government spoke in favor of the proposal, with only two persons speaking against it; the project would involve construction of a limited access highway from just west of the Interstate 55-Highway 61 interchange between Jackson and Cape Girardeau southwest, crossing Highway 25 about a mile south of Jackson and northwest rejoining Highway 72 three-tenths of a mile west of Byrds Creek.

1949