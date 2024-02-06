Out of the past: Nov. 3

1999

Demolition plans remain on hold for two of the city’s largest condemned buildings: old Saint Francis Hospital and Marquette Hotel; the city hopes it won’t have to take action on either of the deteriorating structures; the three-story hospital building at Good Hope and Pacific streets has a new owner who plans to tear it down and build an apartment complex; the property is being maintained, and there are no complaints against it; the hotel, in the 300 block of Broadway, is under a purchase agreement contract until late December, and plans call for it to be restored.

Pat Boone, a teen idol from the 1950s and ‘60s and a longtime, outspoken critic of legalized abortion, spoke last night to about 500 people during a benefit dinner for the Vitae3 Society at the Holiday Inn Convention Center.

1974

Dr. Eugene Lowry, a seminary professor of preaching in Kansas City, is the guest speaker at the morning services at New McKendree United Methodist Church in Jackson; Lowry, an outstanding preacher and musician, not only teaches preaching, but practices his craft as each Sunday morning he fills a pulpit in a Kansas City church; he performs at the piano in the fellowship hall in an informal coffeehouse style gathering in the evening.

The Church of God in Christ at Jackson yesterday broke ground at the corner of South Sprigg and Hackberry streets in Cape Girardeau for a new church; construction will begin later this month, and completion is estimated for the fall of 1975; the Rev. William Futrell, who will be pastor of the new church, turned over the first shovel of dirt.