Out of the past: Jan. 4

2000

Cape Girardeau school board members, school administrators, teachers and district patrons will travel to Troy, Illinois, on Saturday to tour recently-built Triad High School; Triad, which cost about $25 million to build and furnish, will be the fourth school toured by school officials, as the district prepares to advance its plans for construction of a new high school in Cape Girardeau.

The Cape Girardeau County Commission has hired Sides Construction Co. to build an archives center at a cost of $489,333; the new center will be constructed at 112 E. Washington in Jackson, just north of the County Administration Building; County Clerk Rodney Miller says the center should be completed and in operation by next fall; it will allow the county to better preserve and centralize its tax records and other historic documents.

1975

Stan Ray, a 6-foot-almost-10-inch post man who played for the Cape Girardeau Tigers in his high school days, is becoming one of Coach Norm Stewart’s “known” players; following the University of Missouri Tigers freshman’s performance in the Big Eight holiday tournament, the name of Stan Ray hit the national wire-service reports; against Kansas City, in the semifinals of the tourney, Ray hit on seven of 14 field goal attempts and added a pair of counters from the line for 16 points; even more impressive, in working against senior Carl Gerlach, K-State’s 6-10 center, Ray grabbed 18 rebounds.

David L. Little has purchased Cape Central Airways, fixed-base operator at Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport from John T. Seesing; Seesing and his associates began the business 26 years ago with one plane and one student; it now owns 13 planes and has an average of 80 students in all phases of flight training at all times.

1950