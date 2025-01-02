Out of the past: Jan. 3

2000

Stan Popp has retired from the insurance business after more than 40 years; he began his career with American Family Insurance in March 1957 and, since then, has operated the agency at five locations; with his retirement, his office is being split into two new insurance branches: Laurel Addison will open at Eagle Peak Office Building, 760 S. Kinshighway, and Rob Dohogne will remain at the current office at 77 S. Plaza Way.

A winter storm packing heavy rain, hail and strong winds races through the Cape Girardeau area, damaging buildings and causing power outages; the storm downs power lines, leaving 5,600 residential and commercial customers of AmerenUE without electricity in Cape Girardeau, Delta and Chaffee; the storm dumps 1 to 3 inches of rain, on average, across Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois; strong winds — with speeds up to 70 mph and downbursts of 90 to 100 mph — cause major damage in the Cape Girardeau area.

1975

A proposal to enact a special tax levy to finance and maintain a residential facility for the adult handicapped and to finance operation of the Cape County Sheltered Workshop likely will be submitted to county voters in April; board members of the workshop, known as VIP Industries of Cape Girardeau, appeared before the County Court yesterday to inform it of the board’s intention to submit the issue to voters and to learn what steps should be taken to bring the proposal to a vote.

A pilot program established by the Missouri Division of Corrections, setting up centers in Cape Girardeau and four other cities in the state to serve prisoners released after completing a full sentence, may provide a key to keep ex-offenders from returning to prison; the new post-correctional program, which is the only one of its kind in the U.S., has set up six Community Service Centers across the state, including Cape Girardeau at 703 Broadway.

1950