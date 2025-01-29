Out of the past: Jan. 29

2000

Snow that began falling about mid afternoon and lasted into the night yesterday made travel hazardous across the area; numerous traffic accidents were reported, particularly along Interstate 55, where a number of vehicles skidded off the highway, some overturning; the National Weather Service says 3 to 5 inches of snow could fall before the storm moves out of the area about noon today.

J. Ronald Fischer, a Cape Girardeau native who served more than three decades in city and county government before retiring as Cape Girardeau’s city manager in 1995, became the 12th recipient of the Rush H. Limbaugh Award last night at the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce awards dinner at the Show Me Center; also honored were R&M COCO, a design-fabric distributor, which received the small Business of the Year Award, and Cathy Schlosser, who received the Go-Getter Award.

1975

A bill to divide the Cape Girardeau-Bollinger counties judicial circuit into two division won its first test yesterday in Jefferson City; Sen. Albert M. Spradling Jr., D-Cape Girardeau, says that it passed the Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously and should reach the Senate floor next week; subsequently, the bill must be presented to the House Judiciary Committee and then go to the floor there if approved.

Negotiations between The Missourian and representatives of Local 647, International Printing and Graphic Communications Union, over a contract are continuing with the next meeting set for Feb. 14; union members walked off their jobs a few minutes before press time Oct. 16, 1974, while the contract negotiations were underway.

1950