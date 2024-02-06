Out of the past: Jan. 27

2000

No one denies problems exist in Cape Girardeau’s south side, but the best source for solving them aren’t city leaders, school officials or business owners; the solution lies with the people who live there; that was the consensus at a Community Leadership Group meeting attended by about 30 persons who met for two hours and 15 minutes last night at the Salvation Army; the meeting was designed to talk about problems and solutions in South Cape Girardeau.

There’s staff to hire, a capital campaign to oversee and a procedures manual to write, and that’s just the beginning of the “to do” list for Harry Louis Schuler, the interim director of the Cape Girardeau Civic Center; Twan Robinson, who improved the image of the center with her work on program development and community contacts, has left the director’s chair to take a new job at the Bootheel Counseling Service in Sikeston.

1975

Although today has been proclaimed National MIA Awareness Day by President Gerald R. Ford, veterans groups and organizations associated with the branches of service in Cape Girardeau have made no plans for any special observations; Awareness Day marks the second anniversary of the signing of the Paris cease-fire agreement; more than 2,400 American are still unaccounted for in Southeast Asia, including 900 listed as missing and the others declared dead and their bodies never recovered.

Aside from deciding to send a letter to Cape Girardeau businessman Charles N. Harris thanking him for his offer to donate land for a new county jail, there is little reaction by County Court members to the possibility of the Harris tract serving as the site of the proposed jail; Harris has offered to give the county 5 to 7 acres of land he owns northwest of the Interstate 55-Highway 61 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson.